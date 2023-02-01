ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting 13-year-old he suspected of breaking into cars

truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly shot and killed a young teenager he thought was "tampering with vehicles" near his home.

Metropolitan D.C. Police announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, that officers obtained a warrant and arrested Jason Lewis on a charge of second-degree murder while armed for the death of Karon Blake, 13.

The shooting occurred Jan. 7 just before 4 a.m. when Lewis allegedly "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles." He reportedly went outside with his registered firearm, and he and Blake had an "interaction."

Lewis reportedly shot at Blake, then called the police. Blake died from his injuries at a local hospital.

According to Lewis' arrest affidavit, Lewis allegedly heard noises outside and believed someone was at his door. He got his gun, went outside, and allegedly saw Blake near a Kia Soul. When Lewis yelled at the teen, Blake allegedly "'beelined' toward him in a full sprint to the front of his gate."

Lewis stood by his front gate and fired. He reportedly said he "did not want to harm" Blake but did not understand why the teen ran at him. Lewis performed CPR on Blake until the police arrived.

Blake could reportedly be heard on surveillance cameras saying, "I am sorry," "Please don’t," "I am a kid," and "I am only 12."

Lewis allegedly fired two more shots at a suspected "getaway vehicle."

Surveillance images provided by the D.C. Police Department show individuals believed to be looking into cars on Quincy Street. NBC Washington reports D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed several cars were broken into that night.

Lewis is reportedly a D.C. government employee and was placed on administrative leave.

According to NBC Washington, Lewis' attorney said, "Mr. Lewis maintains his innocence. While this is certainly a tragedy, once all the facts are heard, I believe that a jury will find that there was no crime here."

The statement went on, "Mr. Lewis has dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake. Mr. Lewis and his family offer heartfelt condolences to Karon’s family and other loved ones."

Friends and family described Blake as a "funny". and loving kid. One classmate reportedly said at a vigil, "He was the nicest boy in my class. He was always funny. He made everybody smile."

Lewis is being held without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

