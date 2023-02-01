PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time in as many weeks, Louisiana Christian has had a pair of games postponed due to inclement weather. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the school announced that their game on Thursday versus Huston-Tillotson had been pushed back a few weeks. The winter weather and icy conditions over in Texas prevented HT from leaving Austin.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO