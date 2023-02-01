At 2:56 a.m. Jan. 28, an officer was flagged down by a newspaper delivery driver, who reported seeing a house with the front door standing open. Officers checked the interior of the house and all appeared OK. No one was home, but contact was later made with the homeowner, who indicated that the door being left open must have been an oversight by the dog walker.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO