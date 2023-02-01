Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Commission hires firm to design Columbus Avenue underpass repairs
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky City Commission has hired a construction management firm to design a repair plan for Columbus Avenue. Part of Columbus Avenue has been closed since October 2022, when a train derailed off of the overpass. The memorandum of understanding for the repairs is between the City...
Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash
SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
huroninsider.com
Police searching for man who “assaulted” gas pump
GREEN SPRINGS – The Green Springs Police Department is searching for the man who damaged gas pumps after his credit card was denied. In a Facebook post, the Police Department wrote, “While the photos are not so clear we are hoping anyone can help identify this person who assaulted pump #1 at the Mickey Mart on Tuesday, January 31 at or around 11:47pm.”
Dash cam shows wrong-way crash on I-480
There have been three stolen car police pursuits in the Greater Cleveland area in the last week, two of which ended in crashes in Cuyahoga County.
‘Really messes up your life’: Strongsville police investigate rash of stolen checks
Strongsville police are investigating a rash of checks stolen from the mail.
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
crawfordcountynow.com
State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash
Seneca Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred today, January 31, 2023 at approximately 2:42 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 53 near milepost 5, Seneca Township, Seneca County. Terrance Joachim, age 62, from Tiffin,...
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
Medina dog owner calls officer ‘a fool’ while being cited for animal’s attack: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Windrow Lane couple came to the police station to report that the day before, their terrier mix had been attacked by a large Cane Corso dog that had jumped out of the back seat of a parked silver Toyota. The large dog bit the terrier, which...
Note to dog walker -- shut the front door: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 2:56 a.m. Jan. 28, an officer was flagged down by a newspaper delivery driver, who reported seeing a house with the front door standing open. Officers checked the interior of the house and all appeared OK. No one was home, but contact was later made with the homeowner, who indicated that the door being left open must have been an oversight by the dog walker.
Car crashes into RTA bus in Cleveland
Cleveland RTA bus ended up on the sidewalk after a crash early Tuesday morning.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
‘Has to stop:’ Dealership offering $5,000 reward hoping to recover stolen vehicles
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
huroninsider.com
Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint
SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
