Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.

2 DAYS AGO