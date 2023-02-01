Read full article on original website
Related
Look: 49ers Star Gave Gift To Brock Purdy Tuesday
Brock Purdy received some tough news this week, with reports indicating that he tore the UCL in his throwing elbow during the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The injury diagnosis casts doubt upon Purdy's place in the 49ers' quarterback plans for ...
Tom Brady’s ex Gisele reacts to QB announcing retirement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may no longer be married, but the Brazilian fashion model still showed support for her ex-husband after he announced his retirement. Brady shared an emotional video on social media Wednesday in which he said he is “retiring for good.” Gisele was among the tens of thousands of people who commented... The post Tom Brady’s ex Gisele reacts to QB announcing retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Upworthy
Coach's daughter steals the show after hilariously mocking dad at his press conference
Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
SB Nation
Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
Nobody ever wishes for a player to be injured, but if something happens to Derek Carr it would set in motion a chain of events resulting in one of the funniest things to happens in NFL history. Carr was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, along with Tyler Huntley...
The 49ers' defensive coordinator opening has suddenly gotten spicy
The free agency of former Broncos coach Vic Fangio has officially become a full-blown saga.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Comments / 5