A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 6 men’s basketball edges out Syracuse in a thriller on the road
Playing their second game in three days, Virginia men’s basketball came up clutch on the road against Syracuse, winning 67-62 Monday night. The No.6 Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) used tough defense down the stretch to defeat the Orange (13-10, 6-6 ACC) who were determined to spring an upset at home.
Yahoo Sports
Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
UVA basketball: Tony Bennett breaks down Syracuse win, discusses strength of ACC, Virginia Tech matchup
Virginia and coach Tony Bennett improved its win streak to seven Monday with a hard-fought 67-62 road win over Syracuse, the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win at JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, Virginia improved to 17-3 overall and moved a full game ahead of Pittsburgh for solo second in the ACC (9-2) behind Clemson (10-1).
cbs19news
Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football
WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
WSLS
WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area
ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
Four-star JUCO edge James Jennette commits to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day
After a recruitment that lasted just a few weeks, College of the Canyons defensive end James Jennette has found his new home with the Virginia Tech Hokies, giving his commitment and signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The 6-foot 5-inch, 225-pound prospect announced his commitment after an official...
cbs19news
Louisa County sends six more to play college football
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
visitroanokeva.com
Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards
The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia: The untold stories of Black Appalachian history
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The topic of slavery in Appalachia is a subject that is hard to discuss, and not well known. Listen to this story in an episode of the Hometown Stories podcast:. Some people believe slavery did not exist in the Appalachian or Blue Ridge Mountains....
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
C-Ville Weekly
Yes in my backyard
Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
WVNT-TV
Plan for another slick commute ahead
Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
cardinalnews.org
Some say lawsuit aiming to clarify murky legal waters surrounding creekbed ownership could jeopardize Craig Creek access
A confluence of geography, recreation and legal precedent has set the stage for a civil trial scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Craig County Circuit Court that some say could lead to a popular stream being closed to recreation. Briar Oak Properties LLC, which owns at least one parcel...
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
btw21.com
Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
