Blacksburg, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

No. 6 men’s basketball edges out Syracuse in a thriller on the road

Playing their second game in three days, Virginia men’s basketball came up clutch on the road against Syracuse, winning 67-62 Monday night. The No.6 Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 ACC) used tough defense down the stretch to defeat the Orange (13-10, 6-6 ACC) who were determined to spring an upset at home.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yahoo Sports

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Woodberry Forest Athletes Sign for Division One Football

WOODBERRY FOREST, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- At Woodberry Forest 9 student athletes signed to play college athletics, of those, three signed to play division one college football. First in the impressive lineup, defensive lineman Armel Mukam signed with Notre Dame. The ice hockey player turned defensive lineman boasts an expansion football resume, becoming an all state lineman and captain within just 2 years of picking up the sport. The 6'4 Canadian was first committed to Stanford in June before decommitting for Notre Dame this past fall.
WOODBERRY FOREST, VA
WSLS

WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County sends six more to play college football

MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Up until a week ago Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman thought he was heading north before taking a visit down south and eventually signing with Gardner-Webb. "I've been on and off texting them for about a month and I finally decided to take a visit and...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards

The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
ROANOKE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Yes in my backyard

Syleethia Carr, a graduate of the Public Housing Association of Residents’ internship program, says affordable housing is not being built fast enough in Charlottesville. Photo by Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WVNT-TV

Plan for another slick commute ahead

Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘No evidence’

Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
btw21.com

Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

