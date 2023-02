(DENVER) – The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC), a program of JEWISHcolorado, will host its annual leadership luncheon on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at History Colorado from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will honor Steve Demby, senior partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck who has a long history of philanthropic and political engagement. The event also will feature remarks from Ellen Germain, the U.S. State Department’s Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, recipient of the 2023 Jewish Public Official of the Year Award.

