gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Collins Hill boys, girls sweep Lanier
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s tennis teams swept a pair of matches over Lanier on Wednesday. Both of the Eagles teams won by 4-1 scores.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year
The Maxwell Football Club named Mill Creek standout Caleb Downs on Thursday as the 2022 Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. Downs starred on offense and defense last season as Mill Creek won the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the program’s first. The Hawks finished 14-1 with a No. 11 ranking nationally in the final MaxPreps Top 25. In a state finals win over Carrollton, the 6-foot, 190-pounder made 13 tackles and rushed for three touchdowns.
gwinnettprepsports.com
South Gwinnett football signing class grows to six players
South Gwinnett’s football signing class grew to six seniors on Wednesday. The Comets headed to the next level are linebacker Tymere Burton to Charlotte, wide receiver/defensive back Pierre Ford to Tennessee State, defensive back Darius Owens to Akron, linebacker Jay Miller to Bethany College, defensive back Ike Eneude to Johnson C. Smith and wide receiver/tight end Caleb Collins to Fullerton College.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge upsets No. 4 Norcross
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge knocked off Norcross, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, 58-55 Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball. The Lions (18-5, 8-2 region) were led by Byron Martin’s 22 points and Rashad Dames’ 11 points. Martin and Colin Washington had a pair of important baskets in the closing moments, and Connor Teasley delivered two clutch free throws.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett girls win first state swimming and diving championship
North Gwinnett and Brookwood were expected to battle each other at the top of the girls and boys team leaderboards in the Class AAAAAAA State Swimming Championships. Sure enough, the Bulldogs and Broncos battle each other, though there were a few twists Wednesday night at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 9 Grayson topples No. 2 Archer in overtime
LOGANVILLE — Ninth-ranked Grayson posted a 57-54 overtime win over Archer, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Tuesday. Tatum Brown led the Rams with 17 points, Jyahni Smith scored 16 and Samara Saunders had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Zoie Lofton scored eight in the fourth quarter to key the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Norcross wins debut of new head coach Laura Freeman
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 10-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday in the debut of new head girls soccer coach Laura Freeman. Cam Martin scored four goals in the season-opening win, and Tessa Balsman scored twice. Gianna Vescovo, Ava Anderson, Alexa Foster and Grace Dougherty added a goal each, and goalkeeper Sophie Katz recorded the shutout.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett celebrates nine college-bound athletes
Central Gwinnett held a signing celebration Wednesday for nine college-bound athletes, six football players and three girls basketball players. The football signees were Joshua Brooks to Robert Morris University, Sean Moon to Tuskegee University, Mark Collier to Maryville College, Jaden Marlin to Maryville College, Jaylen Carter to University of the Cumberlands and Samir Dervisevic to Graceland University.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett celebrates 11 college football signees
North Gwinnett’s football signing class is up to 11 seniors after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Bulldogs’ current class features wide receiver/defensive back Jamir Beckhom (Washburn), wide receiver Marek Briley (Georgia), offensive lineman Maddox Brix (Mars Hill), linebacker Grant Godfrey (Kentucky), defensive back/wide receiver Kenan Holmes (Washburn), defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), wide receiver Maddox Smith (Gardner-Webb), defensive back Kody Sudduth (Rochester Community and Technical College), lineman Charles Thorpe (Stetson), defensive end Tyler Walton (Wake Forest) and quarterback Ethan Washington (Army).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mountain View sprinter Karsen Phillips signs with Georgia Bulldogs track and field
Mountain View senior Karsen Phillips signed with the University of Georgia women’s track and field program. Phillips is a prospect as a sprinter who also played flag football for the Bears. Her mother, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers, is an assistant at Mountain View.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill grad Drew Swick promoted to Eagles' head football coach
Collins Hill chose continuity and a homegrown candidate to lead its football program, announcing Drew Swick as head coach Tuesday. Swick, a 2008 Collins Hill grad, has been on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2015 and has served most recently as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He was the defensive coordinator for the 2020 state runner-up and 2021 state championship teams that won back-to-back region titles.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford honors trio of college lacrosse signees
Buford hosted a signing celebration Wednesday to honor three senior boys who have signed with college lacrosse programs. The Wolves’ signees are Jordan Castro to Lincoln Memorial University (Tenn.), Matthew Canavan to Anderson University (S.C.) and Nash Perry to the Virginia Military Institute.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula grad Apryl Daniel named Mountain View's head volleyball coach
Mountain View has promoted assistant Apryl Daniel to head coach of the high school’s volleyball program. Daniel, a 2012 Dacula grad, assisted longtime Bears head coach Stan Carpenter last season, and previously coached at both Dacula and Jackson County.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Duluth celebrates football signing class
Duluth celebrated four more college football recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Indiana landed Wildcats tight end Anthony Miller, and offensive lineman Sean Kimani will play in the Ivy League for Columbia (N.Y.). Wide receiver Tavion Jackson signed with Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) and running back River Thompson-Brown signed with Bluefield State (W.Va.).
