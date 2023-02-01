Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near 46th and East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra Vela dead in...
KFDA
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
KFDA
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.
KFDA
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. Kendall Cogburn, West Plains basketball head coach:. We chat with Coach on the upcoming game this evening against Perryton, previous games and more!
KFDA
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
KFDA
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. According to officials, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 02:03 a.m., Canyon fire crews were called to Canyon Crest Apartments, on a report of smoke in one of the buildings. When crews arrived...
KFDA
Amarillo College baseball opens it’s inaugural season at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers open up their inaugural baseball season with a weekend series against Luna Community College, a non-conference opponent. The Badgers have been hard at work since this past fall in preparation for this season. Head Coach of the Badgers, Brandon Rains, already sees...
KFDA
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
VIDEO: Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries. Updated:...
Comments / 0