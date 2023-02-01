ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near 46th and East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra Vela dead in...
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Amarillo College baseball opens it’s inaugural season at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers open up their inaugural baseball season with a weekend series against Luna Community College, a non-conference opponent. The Badgers have been hard at work since this past fall in preparation for this season. Head Coach of the Badgers, Brandon Rains, already sees...
