Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Dream Factory Gives Aubrey Something To Cheer About
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheDream Factory gave Aubrey Shineman something to cheer about. From casting spells to seeing Santa Claus, Disney was a trip of a lifetime for Aubrey and her family. Aubrey suffers from a kidney disorder, spending most of her life in and out of doctor's offices....
KMBC.com
KMBC Cares Bowling for Operation Breakthrough Toilet Paper
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City spent their evenings having fun for a good cause. An evening of bowling for charity. It was part of a tournament fundraiser Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty. People could bowl individually or as a...
KMBC.com
Back to winter's cold today
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder today with sunshine. High 34. Scattered clouds and sunshine, very windy and warmer Saturday. South gusts up to 35 mph. High 55. Less wind and clouds Sunday. Mostly sunny and warmer. High 57. Strong south winds return Monday with clouds. Warmer. High 62. Slight chance of rain early Tuesday morning. High 48. Highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday through next Friday with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
KMBC.com
Colder conditions settle in Thursday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
KMBC.com
Single game tickets for the 2023 Kansas City Royals season go on sale February 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs have the attention of Kansas City sports fans, but baseball season is around the corner. Opening Day is about two months away and single game tickets for the Kansas City Royals will go on sale beginning Friday. “This...
KMBC.com
A cold night before warm second half of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few clouds with lows in the mid-teens are in store for Kansas City's Tuesday evening. Partly cloudy conditions arrive Wednesday with highs near 40. Highs will be in the mid-40s Thursday, then upper 30s Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and...
KMBC.com
Kansas City authorities investigating suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a possible suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City fire crews at currently at Arrowhead Stadium, a spokesperson for the fire department confirms. Multiple fire crews, including a hazmat unit, are on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KMBC...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Kansas City police say package at Arrowhead Stadium wasn't a threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City authorities briefly investigated what was believed to be a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. Several crews were dispatched to 1 Arrowhead Drive at 5:37 p.m. on Thursday on a hazardous materials response call. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Kansas...
KMBC.com
Sunny and warmer conditions for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine today and noticeably warmer. North winds at the end of the day will bring colder air in for Friday. High 47. Sunny and colder Friday. High 35. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with strong south winds. High 55. Scattered clouds and sunshine and mild Sunday. High 57. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday. High 60. Chance of rain showers Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KMBC.com
2 Kansas City homes damaged after fire spreads from one home to another
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homes were damaged by a fire late Thursday night. The fire happened around 9:26 p.m. in the 6100 block of E. 7th Street in Kansas City. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries. One home caught fire and...
KMBC.com
Black folk musicians discuss their role in history of Black American folk music
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — February marks the beginning of Black History Month, and Black musicians in Kansas City are coming together to share their music to tell the full story of the Black experience. Many artists hope this is a chance to connect and tell that history. "The folk...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Royals hosting community meetings on downtown ballpark district this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, the Kansas City Royals will host a pair of meetings as the team works to decide where to build a new stadium. The public will be able to weigh in on the decision at the Urban Youth Academy, where the first of those meetings will be held Tuesday.
KMBC.com
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license
The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
KMBC.com
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KMBC.com
New proposal from Kansas City councilwoman seeks compromise on Truman Road bike lanes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After weeks of complaints and controversy over bike lanes on Truman Road, city leaders are one step closer to compromise. Kansas City councilwoman Melissa Robinson is proposing to take out the bike lanes - but only on one side of the street. The section of...
KMBC.com
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating life-threatening shooting at 40th and The Paseo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a life-threatening shooting. The shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. in the area of 40th Street and The Paseo. There's no suspect information at this time, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical...
KMBC.com
Kansas City non-profit reviewing concerns after apartment fire in historic Northeast neighborhood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local non-profit dedicated to affordable housing and combatting homelessness said it is “thoroughly reviewing” concerns raised last week after a fire at a property formerly owned by two members of its board of directors. Restart, Inc. released a statement on social media...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police say missing 9-year-old girl found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe. Naomi Slayden, 9, was missing since Wednesday morning in the area of 99 Street and Richmond Drive. Police say she is safe.
Comments / 0