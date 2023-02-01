ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dream Factory Gives Aubrey Something To Cheer About

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheDream Factory gave Aubrey Shineman something to cheer about. From casting spells to seeing Santa Claus, Disney was a trip of a lifetime for Aubrey and her family. Aubrey suffers from a kidney disorder, spending most of her life in and out of doctor's offices....
KMBC Cares Bowling for Operation Breakthrough Toilet Paper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City spent their evenings having fun for a good cause. An evening of bowling for charity. It was part of a tournament fundraiser Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, educational environment for children in poverty. People could bowl individually or as a...
Back to winter's cold today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colder today with sunshine. High 34. Scattered clouds and sunshine, very windy and warmer Saturday. South gusts up to 35 mph. High 55. Less wind and clouds Sunday. Mostly sunny and warmer. High 57. Strong south winds return Monday with clouds. Warmer. High 62. Slight chance of rain early Tuesday morning. High 48. Highs reaching into the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday through next Friday with rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
Colder conditions settle in Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are clear overnight Thursday, with lows near 10 and wind chills near zero. Friday, things are mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-30s. Stronger winds arrive Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Kansas City’s next...
A cold night before warm second half of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few clouds with lows in the mid-teens are in store for Kansas City's Tuesday evening. Partly cloudy conditions arrive Wednesday with highs near 40. Highs will be in the mid-40s Thursday, then upper 30s Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and...
Sunny and warmer conditions for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunshine today and noticeably warmer. North winds at the end of the day will bring colder air in for Friday. High 47. Sunny and colder Friday. High 35. Scattered clouds and sunshine Saturday with strong south winds. High 55. Scattered clouds and sunshine and mild Sunday. High 57. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Monday. High 60. Chance of rain showers Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain well above normal for the remainder of next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
State of Kansas looking to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue's license

The State of Kansas is looking to revoke a local animal shelter's license. The Kansas Department of Agriculture tells KMBC9 News it made the decision based on inspections at Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission, Kan. The inspections were made in October 2022. According to a statement from the shelter's lawyer,...
Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
