Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Minnesota boy,14, celebrates his 1,000th day sleeping outdoors - and says he has no plans to stop
Isaac Ortman, from Duluth, Minnesota, started the self-challenge at his family's cabin in April 2020 when he was 11 but now sleeping in the elements has become a nightly routine.
KMBC.com
Here's a sneak peek of the Kansas City Chiefs' jerseys they'll wear against the Philadelphia Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in a Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their traditional white jerseys. The Chiefs tweeted out a preview of their Super Bowl gear Tuesday evening. In a video, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a white jersey on with a...
KMBC.com
Online petition calls for Donna Kelce to flip coin before Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday will be a special night for Donna Kelce. Donna Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. There's now an effort to make Donna Kelce a key part of...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
KMBC.com
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
KMBC.com
At one Kansas university, the Super Bowl matchup between the Kelce brothers hits close to home
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a no-brainer for the NFL Hall of Fame. However, one college in Kansas already has a Kelce hall. Pittsburg State University hosts the Kelce College of Business, which used to be an area high school. Kelce Hall is...
KMBC.com
Hear that? Local woman makes it possible to wear Travis Kelce's AFC Championship post-game quote on your ears
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's famous quote about the Mayor of Cincinnati is continuing to become a fashion statement around Kansas City. Melissa Stone makes earrings, specifically Chiefs ones, and everybody loves them. This week, Stone debuted a new design inspired by Kelce....
KMBC.com
Kansas City's 'God of Sod', George Toma, celebrates 94th birthday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday was a special day for a Kansas City legend and Super Bowl fixture. Groundskeeper George Toma, known as "The God of Sod," turned 94 on Thursday. He celebrated his 94th birthday by doing what he loves to do and what he does best: working on the playing field.
KMBC.com
New Super Bowl inspired espresso is sure to get Chiefs Kingdom going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses are getting in the spirit of the Super Bowl. New Kansas City Chiefs espresso is sure to get the kingdom going. Parisi Coffee quality and innovation manager Aaron Duckworth admits his job might be one of the best ones out there. "I literally feed...
Tickets for Chiefs Red Kingdom Block Party on sale Friday
Kansas City Chiefs fans, over 18, can buy $10 tickets to attend a Red Kingdom Block Party in the Power & Light District on Super Bowl Sunday.
KMBC.com
The rush to plan Super Bowl parties is on for Kansas City Chiefs fans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Party planning is well underway for Chiefs fans not making the trip to Arizona. If you want to throw a big Super Bowl party, you need a big-screen TV for the game. When it comes to screens, there's big, and then there's huge. “All the...
KMBC.com
In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will wear white jerseys and red pants against the Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their white jersey tops and red pants in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs teased part of the jersey earlier this week in a tweet featuring Patrick Mahomes showing off the top of the jerseys.
KMBC.com
City of Blue Springs honors Kansas City Chiefs with billboard on Interstate 70
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans commuting on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs will notice a new billboard dedicated to the AFC Champions. The City of Blue Springs is showing its support for the Chiefs with a new billboard. The billboard, which says "Go Chiefs!," can be...
13-Year-Old Reels In Big Walleye, Wins New Truck At Minnesota Fishing Tournament
The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend up in Minnesota. The event’s big winner was 13-year-old Zac Padrnos who caught an almost 10-pound walleye. He was fishing in about 50 feet of water with a 3-pound test line and a tungsten jig. “He felt a hit of what he thought was a tullibee, but in the end, with adrenaline running he ended up reeling in a fish of a lifetime, a walleye,” the tournament shared in a Facebook post.
