Kansas City, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
KMBC.com

Kansas City's 'God of Sod', George Toma, celebrates 94th birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday was a special day for a Kansas City legend and Super Bowl fixture. Groundskeeper George Toma, known as "The God of Sod," turned 94 on Thursday. He celebrated his 94th birthday by doing what he loves to do and what he does best: working on the playing field.
Outsider.com

13-Year-Old Reels In Big Walleye, Wins New Truck At Minnesota Fishing Tournament

The 33rd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend up in Minnesota. The event’s big winner was 13-year-old Zac Padrnos who caught an almost 10-pound walleye. He was fishing in about 50 feet of water with a 3-pound test line and a tungsten jig. “He felt a hit of what he thought was a tullibee, but in the end, with adrenaline running he ended up reeling in a fish of a lifetime, a walleye,” the tournament shared in a Facebook post.
