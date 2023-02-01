Read full article on original website
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 4 – 9
Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival | Feb. 2-4 | Event times vary | Locations vary | Admission prices vary | The Waco Family and Faith Film Festival provides a spotlight for local, student and international filmmakers through red carpet events and special screenings. Waco Downtown Farmers Market |...
Pinnacle athletes commit to Pac-12 schools on National Signing Day
PHOENIX — It was standing room only for National Signing Day at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Two of the Pioneers’ key contributors to their 6A State Championship appearance, wide receiver Myles Libman and tight end Coleson Arends, signed their letters of intent to play at to Stanford and Arizona State, respectively.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Musicians behind Baylor basketball motivate Bears on, off the court
Between the sounds of screaming fans, whistling referees and squeaking shoes, Courtside Players and DJs do their best to elevate the crowd’s energy and the team’s morale throughout basketball games in the Ferrell Center. Grapevine senior Austin Lehman, a trumpet player for the Courtside Players, said the group...
BFSA offers strategies for education during Black History Month
Throughout Black History Month, the Baylor Black Faculty and Staff Association encourages everyone in the Baylor community to offer their support by attending events such as a walk-through library exhibit and pursuing opportunities to educate themselves. Dr. Geoffrey Griggs, the association’s president and assistant director of multicultural affairs, said even...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
Sarah Andrews’ lights-out day leads BU women’s basketball past Kansas, 77-73
Due to frigid conditions, the Baylor women’s basketball team had a feeling it would be hard for folks to come out and support it on Wednesday night. The Bears had the University of Kansas on deck and only 1,157 fans were able to show up. For reference, the Ferrell...
Salad and Go opening in San Tan Valley Feb. 4
Salad and Go opens this Saturday, Feb. 4, in San Tan Valley at 1754 W. Hunt Highway. Established in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go is an emerging QSR industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food with a mission “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all.”
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
#BaylorRush goes viral on TikTok; showcases unique fashion, Greek life
In August 2021, #BamaRush at the University of Alabama took over the internet. Many potential new members (PNMs) would record videos showing their outfits and talking about the week-long recruitment process, which allowed people with little or no knowledge of how sororities worked to get an inside look at the process.
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Mark your calendar: Black History Month events at Baylor, in Waco
February is Black History Month, so this month, Baylor and the city of Waco are hosting several events to celebrate Black history in the United States. There are many online options to celebrate Black History Month that can be found through Baylor Connect. Feb. 5 | 3 p.m. | “The...
Choir director shines African spirit, joy on Waco
When attendees walk into First Presbyterian Church Waco as the Angaza choir performs, their eyes and ears are met with harmonic voices joined in song and joyous dancing. These unique and lively shows are put on by Texas’s very first African community choir, the second in the United States, made up of Baylor students and Wacoans.
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
Weather officials say stay home; Baylor continues remote classes
Waco’s winter storm warning will continue until 9 a.m. Thursday, with temperatures steadily staying between 29 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. On Baylor’s campus, classes are to remain online for all of Wednesday with staff teleworking due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service expects to see...
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
‘Stories of the Streets’ podcast gives voice to Waco community
During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De’Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the “Stories of the Streets” podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
