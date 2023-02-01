Pete Rose has a baseball legend in his corner in his quest to one day be enshrined in Cooperstown. Rod Carew, a former 18-time All-Star infielder for the Twins and Angels, advocated on Wednesday for Rose to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Quote-tweeting an account that asked people generally what they think about sports gambling, Carew answered, “It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical. How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??” After that, one of Carew’s followers said it was a “pretty clear line” that Rose gambled on games he was...

1 DAY AGO