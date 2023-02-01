ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Rod Carew: ‘Hypocritical’ that Pete Rose isn’t in Baseball Hall of Fame

Pete Rose has a baseball legend in his corner in his quest to one day be enshrined in Cooperstown. Rod Carew, a former 18-time All-Star infielder for the Twins and Angels, advocated on Wednesday for Rose to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Quote-tweeting an account that asked people generally what they think about sports gambling, Carew answered, “It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical. How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??” After that, one of Carew’s followers said it was a “pretty clear line” that Rose gambled on games he was...
CBC News

This all-Black team changed history — but the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame eludes them again

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced its newest members on Wednesday, but the Chatham Coloured All-Stars weren't among the inductees, again, despite their place in history that dates back to 1934. That's when the All-Stars defeated the Penetang Shipbuilders in the Provincial Ontario Baseball Amateur Association championship. They're credited...
MLB

MLB event gives college softball players a peek at a future in baseball

Sadly, most young athletes won't ever list "professional ballplayer" on their W-2 -- and those odds don't improve if you're a softball player. So, on Wednesday, as part of the celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Major League Baseball invited 75 college softball players to the office for a day showcasing the variety of on- and off-the-field options available for anyone who wants to remain in the game.
24/7 Wall St.

15 Sports Teams Who Still Haven’t Changed Their Problematic Names

For the third time since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and again we may see pushback against the former team’s arrowhead logo and name, which some perceive to represent cultural appropriation of Native American imagery. The Chiefs franchise has opposed a rebranding, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Pinstripe Alley

On Backyard Baseball 2001 and the zaniness of youth baseball

It was the biggest game of the season: win and advance, lose and the season’s finished. Even now, two decades later, I can still picture it as clear as if it were just yesterday, the beautifully-mowed infield grass, the bright outfield fence, Cal Ripken Jr. digging his foot in at the rubber, ready to face down Jason Giambi.
MLB

Events, details announced for All-Star Week in Seattle

SEATTLE -- The Mariners formally previewed their season on Wednesday with a two-hour media session at T-Mobile Park, and the club also presented Major League Baseball the opportunity to share details about the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard that will be held in Seattle. MLB chief operations and strategy...
SEATTLE, WA
Abdullah Al Maruf

New York City: A Mecca of Sports and Passion

New York City is a hub of athletic activity, attracting millions of sports fans from around the world each year. From the iconic Yankees and Giants to the up-and-coming Nets and Islanders, New York sports offer a diverse range of options for fans of all types. Whether you're a lifelong resident or just visiting for the first time, the city's sports scene is not to be missed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

