Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
Gary Sheffield says he belongs in Baseball Hall of Fame: 'It's good to get all the facts straight'
Despite gaudy career numbers, connection to PEDs may be what's keeping Sheffield out of Cooperstown. However, he says, "There's always hope."
Rod Carew: ‘Hypocritical’ that Pete Rose isn’t in Baseball Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has a baseball legend in his corner in his quest to one day be enshrined in Cooperstown. Rod Carew, a former 18-time All-Star infielder for the Twins and Angels, advocated on Wednesday for Rose to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Quote-tweeting an account that asked people generally what they think about sports gambling, Carew answered, “It has gone too far and it’s hypocritical. How can you keep Pete Rose out and have a sportsbook at the Reds stadium??” After that, one of Carew’s followers said it was a “pretty clear line” that Rose gambled on games he was...
CBC News
This all-Black team changed history — but the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame eludes them again
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame announced its newest members on Wednesday, but the Chatham Coloured All-Stars weren't among the inductees, again, despite their place in history that dates back to 1934. That's when the All-Stars defeated the Penetang Shipbuilders in the Provincial Ontario Baseball Amateur Association championship. They're credited...
Chip Caray elated to carry on family legacy as St. Louis Cardinals announcer
“The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of,” Chip said.
Henry Schools to celebrate Braves player Michael Harris with special day Tuesday
Henry County educators and representatives of Stockbridge High, Austin Road Middle and Fairview Elementary schools will ...
MLB
MLB event gives college softball players a peek at a future in baseball
Sadly, most young athletes won't ever list "professional ballplayer" on their W-2 -- and those odds don't improve if you're a softball player. So, on Wednesday, as part of the celebration for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Major League Baseball invited 75 college softball players to the office for a day showcasing the variety of on- and off-the-field options available for anyone who wants to remain in the game.
15 Sports Teams Who Still Haven’t Changed Their Problematic Names
For the third time since 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and again we may see pushback against the former team’s arrowhead logo and name, which some perceive to represent cultural appropriation of Native American imagery. The Chiefs franchise has opposed a rebranding, […]
Pinstripe Alley
On Backyard Baseball 2001 and the zaniness of youth baseball
It was the biggest game of the season: win and advance, lose and the season’s finished. Even now, two decades later, I can still picture it as clear as if it were just yesterday, the beautifully-mowed infield grass, the bright outfield fence, Cal Ripken Jr. digging his foot in at the rubber, ready to face down Jason Giambi.
MLB
Events, details announced for All-Star Week in Seattle
SEATTLE -- The Mariners formally previewed their season on Wednesday with a two-hour media session at T-Mobile Park, and the club also presented Major League Baseball the opportunity to share details about the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard that will be held in Seattle. MLB chief operations and strategy...
New York City: A Mecca of Sports and Passion
New York City is a hub of athletic activity, attracting millions of sports fans from around the world each year. From the iconic Yankees and Giants to the up-and-coming Nets and Islanders, New York sports offer a diverse range of options for fans of all types. Whether you're a lifelong resident or just visiting for the first time, the city's sports scene is not to be missed.
