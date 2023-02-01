ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma plays West Virginia on 3-game road slide

Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Sooners visit West Virginia. The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 in home games. West Virginia averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma State plays No. 15 TCU, looks for 4th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-9, 4-5 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys play No. 15 TCU. The Cowboys are 9-2 in home games. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big...
FORT WORTH, TX

