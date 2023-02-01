ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Sprints Past St. Bonaventure in 85-51 Road Win

Olean, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball rebounded from Saturday's loss in just about the most emphatic way possible, racing past St. Bonaventure in an 85-51 road victory on Wednesday night. With the win, the Rams improve to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in league play, while the Bonnies fall to 4-21 and 1-9, respectively.
Women's Basketball Takes On St. Bonaventure, Loyola Chicago this Week

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham (14-8, 6-3) remains on the road to kick February off with a meeting at St. Bonaventure (4-20, 1-8) on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. before returning home to host Loyola Chicago (6-15, 1-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Play4Kay Pink Game/NGWSD. Saturday's contest will be...
Fordham Teams With Turba Sports

Fordham Athletic Director Ed Kull announced on Thursday that the Rams have entered into a partnership with Turba Sports, a team of business development and brand professionals who will assist the department in a variety of endeavors. "We're thrilled to formalize our relationship with Turba," said Kull. "Mike McBride and...
Zebrowski & Taylor Pick Up Weekly A-10 Honors

Newport News, Va. – (January 31, 2023) - The Atlantic 10 Conference released its swimming & diving weekly awards on Tuesday with Jessica Zebrowski (Sayreville, N.J.) being named Women's Performer of the Week, while Christian Taylor (Sydney, Australia) was named Men's Rookie of the Week. It was Zebrowski's third...
