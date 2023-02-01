Olean, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball rebounded from Saturday's loss in just about the most emphatic way possible, racing past St. Bonaventure in an 85-51 road victory on Wednesday night. With the win, the Rams improve to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in league play, while the Bonnies fall to 4-21 and 1-9, respectively.

