MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
WSFA

3rd suspect in Prattville daycare abuse case pleads guilty

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third suspect in a Prattville daycare child abuse case has pleaded guilty. According to court records, Susan Baker pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse. The case surrounded the physical abuse of seven children, ranging...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man accused of driving under the influence in deadly Prattville wreck

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges. The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery police investigate two shootings Friday night

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings Friday night that injured three people. The first happened around 10:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Aaron Street. Officers and fire medics were called to the location on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD promotes 36 officers in ceremony Friday

There is a new wave of leadership flowing through the Montgomery Police Department. MPD held a ceremony Friday at Montgomery City Hall to showcase the promotion of officers to different ranks within the department. In all, 36 officers were promoted, ranging from corporal to captain. WAKA spoke with some of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Another incarcerated individual has died in state custody

Yet another incarcerated individual has died in state custody this month after being found in distress by correctional staff, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Christopher Shannon Fulmer, a 44-year-old incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility, was found on Tuesday “in physical distress” while in his...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County Sheriff: Traffic Stop leads to Drug Charges

Our units have been working hard today! On today, February 3, 2023, in the 11 o’clock hour, one of our deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to it not displaying a tag. The driver and passenger were identified after being ran through databases. Upon approaching the...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. appears in court for bond hearing

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder, appears in court for bond hearing before Judge Jeff Tickal. Opelika Police Detective Sgt. Alfred White takes the stand. Judge denies bail for Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., charged with felony murder of his daughter Amore Wiggins. Vickerstaff, 50, is accused of murdering his daughter...
OPELIKA, AL

