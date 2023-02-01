PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man police say is responsible for a deadly wreck in Prattville last month is now facing charges. The wreck happened on Jan. 4. According to a deposition filed this week, police say Cody Allen McLaren, 32, was driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance on Cobbs Ford Road that night. Police say he went through the intersection of E. Main Street and McQueen Smith Road, where he collided with another vehicle.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO