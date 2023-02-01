ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 8

Beth Lingle
2d ago

seems to me that Republicans want to stick their noses into everyone's business, but won't even discuss gun control because they say it's a right, but all these other issues aren't a right.

Reply
2
Related
kiwaradio.com

One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession

Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Senate passes roughly $107 million increase for Iowa schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to pass a 3% funding increase for public schools. That mean's Iowa schools will get roughly $107 million more, on top of the nearly $3.6 billion they already get from the state. What we need to do is work within...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate

First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law

Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
IOWA STATE
impact601.com

Iowa governor signs private school bill

Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines

While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centers,” while also allowing over-the-counter […] The post Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies

A year after a similar bill died on the floor of the Iowa House, Republican lawmakers are again advancing legislation to expand liability protection for trucking companies whose employees cause injury, death or other damages while on the job. An Iowa House subcommittee on Tuesday advanced House Study Bill 114, which would put a $1 […] The post Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books

A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that was approved by the full […] The post Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Transportation committee votes to approve hands-free driving bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa state senators wants to restrict phone usage while driving. The transportation committee just voted Thursday morning to approve a hands-free driving bill. It restricts using a phone or any other electronic device while driving unless it's hands-free or voice-activated. Joann and...
IOWA STATE
dmcityview.com

How Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds could become president

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View before the governor announced what became a successful re-election bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority

Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy