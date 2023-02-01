Read full article on original website
Beth Lingle
2d ago
seems to me that Republicans want to stick their noses into everyone's business, but won't even discuss gun control because they say it's a right, but all these other issues aren't a right.
Related
kiwaradio.com
One step closer to giving voters a chance to amend constitution on line of succession
Des Moines, Iowa — Giving Iowa voters a chance to clarify the line of succession at the top of state government is on the legislature’s docket again this year. In 2018 when then-Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds took over as governor, the state’s attorney general at the time said it appeared from his reading of the Iowa Constitution that Reynolds did not have authority to name Adam Gregg lieutenant governor. The House has approved a proposed amendment to Iowa’s Constitution making it clear new governors have the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor. Critics like Representative Adam Zabner of Iowa City say the proposed amendment should include having at least 34 members of the Iowa Senate vote to confirm a new governor’s choice for the second highest position in state government.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Senate passes roughly $107 million increase for Iowa schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to pass a 3% funding increase for public schools. That mean's Iowa schools will get roughly $107 million more, on top of the nearly $3.6 billion they already get from the state. What we need to do is work within...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
kiwaradio.com
Fine Proposed For Iowa Schools Violating ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill, HF 5, introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did...
Bill would allow hair stylists and cosmetologists to go mobile
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill allowing hair stylists and cosmetologists to practice outside their brick-and-mortar spaces is moving forward in the Iowa Senate. Members of the Senate State Government Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance the bill. Right now under Iowa law, licensed cosmetologists have to stay in one spot. Hair stylists can only go […]
KGLO News
House GOP proposes 3% increase in general state spending on public schools
DES MOINES — House Republicans are proposing a $106 million increase in general state aid to public schools for the next academic year. That’s a 3% increase and it’s higher than Governor Reynolds and Republicans in the state senate have proposed. According to Margaret Buckton, a lobbyist...
impact601.com
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
agupdate.com
Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines
While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
KCCI.com
'One thing Iowa got right': Minnesota governor likes blackout license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa'sblackout license plates are so popular, other states might follow suit. Minnesota's governor is recommending that the blackout plates be authorized in his state. Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the blackout plates have already generated more than $30 million in revenue. A...
Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate
Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate praised aspects of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ omnibus health care bill and criticized other parts Wednesday during an Iowa House subcommittee meeting. House Study Bill 91, a 44-page bill, rounds up a dozen different policy goals, including expanding support for anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centers,” while also allowing over-the-counter […] The post Governor’s health care bill receives praise, criticism from both sides of abortion debate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies
A year after a similar bill died on the floor of the Iowa House, Republican lawmakers are again advancing legislation to expand liability protection for trucking companies whose employees cause injury, death or other damages while on the job. An Iowa House subcommittee on Tuesday advanced House Study Bill 114, which would put a $1 […] The post Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents
Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. For the first time, the founder of an Iowa nonprofit posted publicly about the deadly shooting at his organization. Federal Reserve raises interest rates for 8th time in a row. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Federal Reserve...
mystar106.com
Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but must protect gun rights
There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week.
Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books
A bill that received preliminary approval by an Iowa House subcommittee on Wednesday would require school districts and charter schools to make classroom materials available to parents along with a list of their library books and a process to challenge them. House File 5 is similar to a bill that was approved by the full […] The post Iowa House resurrects school ‘transparency’ bill for curriculum, books appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
KCCI.com
Transportation committee votes to approve hands-free driving bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa state senators wants to restrict phone usage while driving. The transportation committee just voted Thursday morning to approve a hands-free driving bill. It restricts using a phone or any other electronic device while driving unless it's hands-free or voice-activated. Joann and...
dmcityview.com
How Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds could become president
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View before the governor announced what became a successful re-election bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior...
Daily Iowan
School choice becomes nationwide conservative priority
Iowa is one of the first GOP-led states in the U.S. to expand access to private K-12 education with state taxpayer funds after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law “school choice” legislation on Jan. 24. Iowa is the newest addition to a growing list of states that have...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
