The DeForest boys’ basketball team is looking to get back on track after four straight losses. After a 67-59 Badger East Conference loss at home to Milton on Friday, Jan. 27, the Norskies went on the road to Stoughton and fell 68-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Against Milton, Jackson Accuardi scored 17 points, three blocks and had seven rebounds and Brody Hartig added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. James Hodge finished with six points and seven boards. The Norskies struggled from 3-point range, going just 3-for-15 from beyond the arc. No statistics were available from the Stoughton game as of press time. Now 10-6 overall, DeForest is 6-3 in Badger East Conference play and currently tied for second place with Stoughton and Milton.

DEFOREST, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO