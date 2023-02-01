Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Faribault boys win close one against St Paul Academy
The young Falcons boys hockey team played a more complete game Tuesday night against a solid St. Paul Academy team, winning 3-2. SPA, in the past month, has wins over Dodge County and former state participant Blake High School. Faribault had been struggling with starting strong in the first period, per coach Clay Curwin, but this time, it came out firing and continued the offensive pressure throughout the game getting 39 shots on the SPA goalie. ...
WSAW
Tuesday’s highlights feature Wausau boys basketball action, Merrill boys wrestling topping Wausau East
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Mosinee boys basketball emerged victorious, while Merrill boys wrestling topped Wausau East in Tuesday’s action. Newman and Auburndale entered Tuesday’s tilt second and third in the Marawood Conference, respectively. After Auburndale beat Newman in the first matchup, the Cardinals aimed for revenge. Newman came out on top, 75-56, behind 33 points from Mason Prey.
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield boys hockey nails down road win at D.C. Everest
WESTON – The Marshfield boys hockey team earned its second Wisconsin Valley Conference victory of the season, defeating D.C. Everest 4-1 on Tuesday night at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School. Charlie Kenney and Joey Cashmer scored to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead early in the second...
Boys basketball: Waunakee upends Fort Atkinson 65-43
Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday. The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk. Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger scored nine apiece...
Boys basketball: Norskies falls to Milton, Stoughton in Badger East clashes
The DeForest boys’ basketball team is looking to get back on track after four straight losses. After a 67-59 Badger East Conference loss at home to Milton on Friday, Jan. 27, the Norskies went on the road to Stoughton and fell 68-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Against Milton, Jackson Accuardi scored 17 points, three blocks and had seven rebounds and Brody Hartig added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. James Hodge finished with six points and seven boards. The Norskies struggled from 3-point range, going just 3-for-15 from beyond the arc. No statistics were available from the Stoughton game as of press time. Now 10-6 overall, DeForest is 6-3 in Badger East Conference play and currently tied for second place with Stoughton and Milton.
