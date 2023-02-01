Read full article on original website
WBTW News13
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
wach.com
Richland County deputy fired and arrested for warrants in Fairfield County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was fired and then arrested after Sheriff Lott says he was connected to a Fairfield County investigation that started last month. 35-year-old Jason Edwards, was arrested and charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and 1 count of...
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
22-year-old man found dead inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning inside of a vehicle in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy O. Jacobs, of Pembroke, was found dead inside a car in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road, deputies said. The incident is under investigation […]
wpde.com
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has located a 13-year-old girl that went missing on Jan. 31. Deputies said she was safely returned home to her parents.
wpde.com
Man wanted in Berkeley, Florence counties arrested after Richland County chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted in Berkley and Florence Counties was arrested Tuesday night after a car chase in Richland County, deputies said. 59-year-old Richard Belin led deputies on a brief car chase at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday before crashing a stolen car he was driving, Richland County Sheriff's Department officials said.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach 'Baby Love' community baby shower held for second year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members came together in Myrtle Beach for a baby shower sponsored by TALK 94.5 called Baby Love for Coastline Women's Center which helps young families get a great start in life. This was the second annual "Baby Love" event held at Ground Zero...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
wpde.com
Man found dead inside car near Lumberton, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and homicide investigators responded to the area near Hornets Road and Meadow Road near Lumberton to a man who was reportedly found dead in a vehicle. The victim was identified as Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of...
wpde.com
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
wach.com
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
Chastity Lynne Busick, 48, and her daughter, Jasmine Alyse Bailey, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene A woman and her daughter were fatally shot by the woman's husband, who later turned the gun on himself, in what authorities in South Carolina called a "domestic-related" shooting. William Peter Busick, 55, killed his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, in front of a child in a Red Bank home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to press releases from the Lexington County...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials. Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when...
coladaily.com
26-year-old male body found on Bush River Rd. ruled suicide
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department provided more details regarding a body found near an abandoned building located at 1144 Bush River Road on Sunday. According to officials, investigators located the body of a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The individual was deceased at the scene, and investigators immediately began a suspicious death investigation.
wpde.com
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
