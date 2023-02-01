ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

WBTW News13

Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Horry County Fire Rescue holds promotion ceremony

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than two dozen first responders at Horry County Fire Rescue are moving up in their respective careers following a promotional ceremony Thursday night. 25 captains and lieutenants took the next step in their careers, looking to make a difference in their communities. The...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

22-year-old man found dead inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning inside of a vehicle in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy O. Jacobs, of Pembroke, was found dead inside a car in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road, deputies said. The incident is under investigation […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man found dead inside car near Lumberton, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and homicide investigators responded to the area near Hornets Road and Meadow Road near Lumberton to a man who was reportedly found dead in a vehicle. The victim was identified as Timothy O. Jacobs, 22, of...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
People

S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home

Chastity Lynne Busick, 48, and her daughter, Jasmine Alyse Bailey, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene A woman and her daughter were fatally shot by the woman's husband, who later turned the gun on himself, in what authorities in South Carolina called a "domestic-related" shooting. William Peter Busick, 55, killed his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, in front of a child in a Red Bank home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to press releases from the Lexington County...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials. Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

26-year-old male body found on Bush River Rd. ruled suicide

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department provided more details regarding a body found near an abandoned building located at 1144 Bush River Road on Sunday. According to officials, investigators located the body of a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The individual was deceased at the scene, and investigators immediately began a suspicious death investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

