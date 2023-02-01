Chastity Lynne Busick, 48, and her daughter, Jasmine Alyse Bailey, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene A woman and her daughter were fatally shot by the woman's husband, who later turned the gun on himself, in what authorities in South Carolina called a "domestic-related" shooting. William Peter Busick, 55, killed his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, in front of a child in a Red Bank home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, according to press releases from the Lexington County...

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO