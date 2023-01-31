ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
villages-news.com

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFLA

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans

MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
MIAMI, FL
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor

The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
FLORIDA STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

