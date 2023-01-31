Read full article on original website
Two Florida Doctors Convicted In Scheme To Defraud Medicare Out Of $31 Million
A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors today for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31 million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
villages-news.com
Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida
The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
Florida lawmakers want to force home sellers to disclose previous flood damage
The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage.
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
The latest on COVID in Florida: It's looking up, but sewage counts rising in 3 counties
The latest COVID-19 wave continues to recede across Florida. Here’s what the latest data says:. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,008 COVID-positive patients, the fewest since Christmas, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department reported Friday. How many cases this week?. State health officials logged 21,062 new cases this week,...
WCJB
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%. Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually. However, House...
Florida may dial back proposed mail-in voting changes after identity theft concerns raised
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers asked the state to spend the year looking into beefing up mail-in ballot security and cutting down on the potential for fraud.
marijuanamoment.net
Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor
The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
Flood Disclosure Sought In Florida Real Estate Sales
Florida lawmakers could consider proposals that would require people selling real estate to provide information to buyers about whether the property has sustained damage from flooding. Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed a bill (SB 484) on Thursday that would set a series of disclosure
Experts weigh in on the state of human trafficking in Florida
Anti-Human trafficking experts said Florida is getting "some things right" in the fight against child/youth sex trafficking, but there is room for improvement.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
