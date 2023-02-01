ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IL

Caught on camera: 24 catalytic converters stolen from HVAC business amid winter blast

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlWyH_0kYEo8D600

LEBANON, Ill. – A heating and cooling company in Illinois discovered that a quarter of its fleet doesn’t have catalytic converters. The massive theft that was caught on camera hurts the community that relies on them.

Overnight, a thief trespassed onto the parking lot at Bel-O Cooling and Heating in Lebanon, Illinois. A man is seen on surveillance video jacking up one work truck and then sliding under and sawing off its two catalytic converters.

The owner said the thief proceeded to steal from 12 more cars. After a few hours, around 3 a.m., the thief left with 24 stolen catalytic converters.

Top story: St. Louis police say 149 cars stolen in one week

“They hit every single one,” said Chris Lugge, owner of Bel-O Cooling and Heating. “All the tooling, all the pieces that are on these trucks, these trucks are mobile shops… It puts a huge kink in the scheduling, we had a whole lot, especially with how cold it is, we have a whole lot of calls.”

This isn’t the first time someone has stolen converters from the company. In December, converters were taken from Bel-O.

“They couldn’t have picked a worse time to do this,” Lugge said.

The frigid weather makes the service a necessity for many who may lose heat and now have to wait longer to have it repaired due to backlogged parts.

“They’re there within the next couple hours of when I call, so this is hurting not only our community but their business,” said Tiffany Owens, a customer. “They’re unable to help people the way they need to help people.”

Catalytic converters were stolen from The First Baptist Church van for the disabled and elderly in 2021. They’re also customers of Bel-O.

“We got 48 heating and air conditioning equipment all over the building, and they service almost all of it,” said Skip Leininger, a customer. “We have a preschool here; not being able to get them here might be a real problem.”

The thefts are under investigation by the O’Fallon Police Department. No suspects have been found so far.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Security dangers of key fobs

ST. LOUIS — A grandfather in north St. Louis is stunned after a man stole his car and nearly drove away with his granddaughter, even without the key. Tyrone Hayes said that day was the scariest day of his life. Now, he’s demanding answers from automakers. “And I'm...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
FOX2Now

Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Loyse Dozier, 20, committed a pair of carjacking over a three-week period in July and August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy