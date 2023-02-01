Read full article on original website
Farmers cancels insurance for 300+ homes in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — A condo complex in Tierrasanta with more than 300 units is scrambling to find property insurance for wildfire coverage. Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance suddenly canceled the policy for all homeowners in the Villa Monterey community. Jon Morrone and his wife have lived in the condo...
NBC Los Angeles
One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad
"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
Zero-waste grocery store Local Scoop opens in Encinitas
After studying nutrition in Australia, Katie Fletcher came home to San Diego looking for package-free grocery shopping options.
It takes 3.2 people to afford a 2-bedroom on minimum wage in San Diego: Zillow
It would take the income of more than three people earning minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego, according to analysis from Zillow.
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand
San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
SDG&E customers to see Climate Credit on February, March statements
SAN DIEGO — Residential utility ratepayers will receive around $104 in bill credit on their February and March San Diego Gas & Electric statements, it was announced Thursday. This comes after a decision made Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission to advance the timing of two of three...
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas misleads San Diego, calls Mileage Tax a “Road User Charge”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, SANDAG leadership passed the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan, with the promise to remove the extremely unpopular mileage tax from the plan. They had six months to come up with an alternative funding mechanism, but it has been nearly a year,...
A Skydiver Slammed into a House After His Parachute Failed. He Survived.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A southern California skydiver is lucky to be alive after a midair mishap sent him crashing into the roof of a home at high speed. The San Diego Union...
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
KPBS
County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay
NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
CBS 8
