San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Farmers cancels insurance for 300+ homes in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO — A condo complex in Tierrasanta with more than 300 units is scrambling to find property insurance for wildfire coverage. Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance suddenly canceled the policy for all homeowners in the Villa Monterey community. Jon Morrone and his wife have lived in the condo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
inewsource

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay

NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
