Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Boys Hold Off Mount Everett Surge
LUDLOW, Mass. -- The Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday shook off some early doldrums but could not entirely shake the Ludlow Lions in a 38-36 loss. Ludlow jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and led, 24-9, at half-time before the Eagles were able to come back.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Down Mount Anthony
DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin scored 33 points Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 90-58 win over Mount Anthony. Twelve of his points came in the first quarter, when Wahconah jumped out to a 29-16 lead. Brody Calvert scored 25 for Wahconah, which got 12...
iBerkshires.com
Gamberoni Leads Wahconah Past Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to an 82-41 win over Holyoke. Wahconah put the game away in the second quarter, when it outscored the hosts, 31-9, to take a 48-17 lead into the locker room at half-time. Gamberoni...
iBerkshires.com
Monson Girls Top Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Olivia Chrzan scored 27 points Tuesday to lead the Monson girls basketball team to a 54-34 win over Mount Greylock. Emma Newberry scored 12, and Charlotte Coody added eight for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (4-9) will look to snap a four-game skid on Friday when it...
iBerkshires.com
Guillotte, David Lead Drury Past Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 29 points Monday to lead the Drury boys basketball team in a 67-64 win over Greenfield. Guillotte and Amont David each notched a double-double as the Blue Devils won their second straight. Guillotte pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his offense. David finished...
iBerkshires.com
County Nordic League Competes at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys cross country ski team Wednesday placed eight racers in the top 10 to dominate its first home race of the year. The Mounties’ girls also earned a first-place finish after joining the boys in sweeping the top-three podium spots. In the...
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Girls Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 12 points, and the Pope Francis girls basketball team outscored McCann Tech, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-46 win on Tuesday night. “The girls played an amazing game tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said. “This was a game...
fbschedules.com
UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule
The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Youth Basketball to Unveil Mural at Armory on Saturday
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Anyone who has attended a basketball game at the Armory knows that the facility's limited spectator areas can get crowded pretty fast. But a handful of outstanding fans now have a permanent seat to watch the action. On Saturday at noon, North Adams Youth Basketball...
Will Watson III signs agreement with sports marketing agency to manage NIL opportunities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III has signed an agreement with Triumph, a sports marketing agency, to assist him in managing his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights, per a release from the agency.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshires Heading Into a Deep Freeze
Enjoy the "warmer" weather while it lasts because towards the end of the week temperatures will be in the single digits in the Berkshires. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and a high of 36. Overnight into Friday, there is a chance of...
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
iBerkshires.com
BCC '40 Under Forty' Awards to Resume Spring Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced it will host its 40 Under Forty awards in March 2024. The hiatus in 2023 will allow the event to get back on track after its annual springtime schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the...
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
Comments / 0