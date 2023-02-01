Read full article on original website
Denver 134, Golden State 117
Percentages: FG .506, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Curry 5-10, DiVincenzo 4-5, Poole 4-8, Kuminga 2-2, Wiggins 2-3, Ja.Green 1-2, Jerome 1-6, Moody 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jerome 2, Ja.Green, Looney). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 6, DiVincenzo 3, Looney 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2,...
NO. 5 ARIZONA 91, OREGON 76
Percentages: FG .413, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Richardson 3-4, Barthelemy 2-6, Couisnard 2-7, Rigsby 1-1, Soares 1-3, Ware 0-1, Guerrier 0-2, Wur 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Dante 2, Ware 2). Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 7, Barthelemy, Couisnard, Dante, Guerrier, Soares). Steals:...
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
West Virginia Falls to No. 15 TCU Following Poor Defensive Performance
The Mountaineers suffer seventh Big 12 Conference loss after abysmal defensive effort versus TCU
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Oklahoma Adds Quarterback to 2023 Class
After a steady stream of exits via the transfer portal, Carson Horton bolsters Jeff Lebby's QB room after a strong senior season at Dayton, TX.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State earns Bedlam sweep with 71-61 win over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball went wire-to-wire again in a Bedlam beatdown as the Cowboys defeated rival Oklahoma, 71-61 on the road in Norman on Wednesday. Below is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma State 10, Oklahoma...
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67
Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62
Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU
The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 68, SAN FRANCISCO 59
Percentages: FG .388, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Williams 4-5, Shabazz 1-5, Hawthorne 0-1, Kunen 0-1, Newbury 0-1, Meeks 0-3, Roberts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hawthorne, Kunen). Turnovers: 12 (Newbury 4, Meeks 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Kunen, Roberts, Williams). Steals: 8 (Roberts 3,...
Pacific 81, Pepperdine 73
PEPPERDINE (7-17) Lewis 7-14 5-5 19, Porter 5-10 0-1 12, Mallette 3-13 0-0 6, Mitchell 6-13 0-0 16, Moore 5-6 0-0 10, Basham 2-2 2-2 6, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Zidek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 7-8 73. PACIFIC (12-12) Avdalovic 3-7...
Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Portland 80, San Diego 61
PORTLAND (12-13) Nduka 3-6 2-3 8, Sjolund 6-7 3-3 17, Wood 3-9 7-8 14, Gorosito 3-9 0-0 8, Robertson 6-11 3-4 19, Meadows 4-9 2-3 10, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Vucinic 2-3 0-1 4, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-22 80. SAN DIEGO (10-14) Earlington 7-10 5-9 20, McKinney...
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
