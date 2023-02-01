Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU offers 3-star Mississippi DL Terrance Hibbler Jr.
Terrance Hibbler Jr. is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound, three-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. Hibbler is from Lexington, Mississippi, where he plays for Holmes County Central. The Jaguars finished the 2022 season 7-5 with a loss to West Point in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Hibbler...
Yardbarker
Kentucky pulls away from Ole Miss to extend streak
Antonio Reeves scored 18 of his season-high 27 points in the second half and Kentucky pulled away to win its fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference game by defeating Ole Miss 75-66 on Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss. Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Toppin scored 18 for...
Lady Vols to host Ole Miss on Thursday
The Lady Vols will seek a return to the SEC win column with a matchup in Knoxville against Ole Miss, a game with implications in postseason seeding even though the calendar just flipped to February. Tennessee (16-8, 8-1) and Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2) will tip off Thursday at 6:32 p.m....
Lady Vols swarm offensive glass in Ole Miss win
The Lady Vols rebounded from a tough SEC road loss earlier in the week with a 65-51 win over Ole Miss in Knoxville in a game of few turnovers and a lot of second-chance points for Tennessee. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) got double-digit scoring Thursday from Jordan Horston with 20 points,...
Yardbarker
Missouri beats LSU for 3rd straight win
Kobe Brown had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Missouri defeated LSU 87-77 Wednesday in Columbia, Mo., for its third straight victory. Noah Carter and DeAndre Gholston scored 14 points each and Isiaih Mosley added 12 for Missouri (17-5, 5-4 in the Southeastern Conference), which never trailed in the game.
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
KSR's takeaways from Kentucky's 75-66 win at Ole Miss
Despite a non-conference slip-up vs. Kansas, the Kentucky Wildcats entered the day on a four-game winning streak in the SEC and closed it out by pushing it to five straight with a victory in Oxford, defeating Ole Miss by a final score of 75-66. It was a bit of a...
4-star TE Caleb Odom ready to visit LSU again after offer
2024 Carrollton (Ga.) tight end Caleb Odom got a long-awaited LSU offer this week, thrusting the Tigers right into the mix for him.
Comments / 0