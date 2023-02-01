ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

linknky.com

Week 4 Kentucky boys and girls basketball statewide media poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games. Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1. Eighth Region. Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era. 1. North Oldham. 2. Collins. 3. Simon Kenton. 4. Spencer County.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County high school bowling team going to state

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A local high school girls’ sports team is having a lot of success. Apollo High School Girls’ Bowling is heading to the state tournament held in Louisville next week. The team finished as the runner up in the Region One Tournament in Paducah and punched their ticket to the state […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

