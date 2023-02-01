Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Week 4 Kentucky boys and girls basketball statewide media poll
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games. Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1. Eighth Region. Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era. 1. North Oldham. 2. Collins. 3. Simon Kenton. 4. Spencer County.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Notre Dame beats Boone County for second straight win, Newport boys clinch No. 1 seed in 36th
The Notre Dame Pandas (13-6) knocked off the visiting Boone County Rebels (5-18) in the final tune-up before traveling to face the Cooper Jaguars on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eight different Pandas scored. Senior Noelle Hubert led the way scoring 21 and sophomore center Sophia Gibson scored 12. Boone County...
Daviess County high school bowling team going to state
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A local high school girls’ sports team is having a lot of success. Apollo High School Girls’ Bowling is heading to the state tournament held in Louisville next week. The team finished as the runner up in the Region One Tournament in Paducah and punched their ticket to the state […]
Comments / 0