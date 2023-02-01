ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky lands 3-star offensive tackle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-star recruit Aba Selm committed to Kentucky football via social media, February 2, 2023. Selm is a Independence, Kentucky native who played his High School ball at Simon Kenton. Selm chose Kentucky over other power-five schools including Penn State, Illinois, Missouri, and Louisville.
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting...
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear bringing ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’ to EKY in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. We do not know where they will be located yet.
WKYT Investigates | Justice: Delivered, delayed or denied?

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A blue light and a flag inside the Powell County Sheriff’s Office honor the brotherhood and sisterhood of those who serve and protect their communities. A calendar from 1992 and another framed photo along the same wall serve as somber reminders of two lives taken...
Police searching for missing man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a man that has been missing for weeks. Timmothy Hobbs was last seen on December 26th, 2022 near the Fill Ups Gas and Grocery in Jackson County. Police say Hobbs told a...
Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The stars will be out this week as a movie is filming in Frankfort and businesses in the community are excited about the economic impact it will bring. Owner of Trifecta BBQ, Christina Virgin, was hoping for something big to bring in some more business, but she wasn’t expecting a star-studded film to shoot right in her backyard.
Ky. journalism students make documentary on the holocaust

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five journalism students from Asbury University shot a documentary chronicling their trip to three concentration camps in Germany and Poland. Asbury journalism professor Rich Manieri helped document the ten-day trip. “Our intention was to try to show the Holocaust and the surrounding events through the...
More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-1-2023 Update: Two people are facing charges after a 7-month-old baby died in August. The baby’s mother and then-boyfriend are facing charges. An indictment was returned on Friday and it states Kirsten Durham, 23, and Johnathan Durbin, 32, wantonly caused the death of the baby.
Two indicted in Rockcastle County infant death

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair in Mount Vernon were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of a seven-month-old that stretches back to August 2022. KSP Detectives presented the case to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury, who returned indictments on the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham of Mount Vernon, and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin of Mount Vernon.
