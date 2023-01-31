ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista council appoints Alonso Gonzalez to District 3 seat

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Alonso Gonzalez is sworn in to the Chula Vista City Council after being appointed by council members to represent District 3 on Tuesday. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Alonso Gonzalez is Chula Vista’s new District 3 council member, giving Democrats majority control of San Diego County’s second-largest city.

He took the oath of office Tuesday after the City Council approved his appointment via a 3-1 vote. Mayor John McCann cast the lone vote in opposition.

“I will not take this opportunity for granted,” said Gonzalez, a real estate broker managing San Diego-based Pac Pro Real Estate. He served as deputy chief of staff for San Diego's then-Council President Scott Peters and was also a land use policy analyst for former San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders.

Gonzalez will serve until December 2024 to complete the remaining term of former Councilmember Steve Padilla, who was elected in November to the state Legislature.

Council members selected him from a pool of 10 finalists after officials publicly interviewed them last week. No one was appointed at the Jan. 24 meeting because the City Council failed to reach a consensus and instead tabled their discussion. If they did not make an appointment by Feb. 3, they would have had to hold a special election.

Gonzalez was first nominated by Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who said she chose him for his land use experience. Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado and Councilmember Carolina Chavez supported her choice.

The nomination passed after Mayor John McCann had first proposed the City Council forgo an appointment and instead hold a special election. His motion failed, however, after no one supported him.

The appointment process turned contentious from the start.

Many have been criticizing city officials since December when they decided to appoint a person rather than allow voters to elect a representative, especially with a special election already scheduled for November to fill the city attorney seat.

The Council’s thought process: fill the seat as soon as possible so that the constituency has representation on the dais. But District 3 residents have reiterated that they would have rather waited instead of having officials select for them. Many continued pushing for a special election.

More disapproval followed when Councilmembers Andrea Cardenas and Carolina Chavez insisted last week on nominating Devonna Almagro without a thorough explanation.

Almagro is a communications director for county Chairperson Nora Vargas who unsuccessfully ran for Chula Vista City Council in 2008.

Some residents even held a press conference Tuesday outside city hall, claiming that Democratic council members were proposing to appoint a close friend with direct ties to top county officials. They urged the City Council to refrain from appointing Almagro.

Chula Vista residents rally ahead of a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, where council members considered who to appoint to the vacant District 3 seat. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“This could possibly be considered a conflict of interest if issues come before the council that would benefit the county and not the city,” said resident Barbara Todd.

Almagro’s application stirred controversy after a report showed that she had misleading background information. She listed: “Dual Degree Ethnic Studies and Spanish, Attended University of San Diego,” though USD officials confirmed that while she took courses at the institution, she did not receive a degree.

She also spoke to claims that she has not lived in District 3 for nearly 15 years. Almagro said that due to housing hardships, she has sporadically lived in Chula Vista. A year ago, she lived with Councilmember Andrea Cardenas in District 4 as her roommate for seven months.

She rejected claims that Almagro provided misleading information and said she was the candidate who offered solution-oriented answers to interview questions.

Cardenas and Chavez did not comment on why they dropped their nominations for Almagro and instead chose Gonzalez.

District 3 is the largest growing district in the South County city. While all four districts grew over the past decade, District 3’s population jumped significantly with about 22,000 residents or 82,500 total, according to the latest census data. The other regions grew with about 2,600 to 4,000 new residents each. District 3 mostly encompasses the city’s southeast region.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

