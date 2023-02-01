Read full article on original website
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
The match between the nation's top-ranked programs drew a record 388,000 viewers on BTN.
Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away, and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is beginning to take shape. ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, where he projected the entire 68-team bracket. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams, headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Ten has a heavy presence on the bubble, with Maryland and Penn State barely in and Wisconsin and Ohio State just outside the field. The Big 12 is close behind the Big Ten with eight teams in the bracket.
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Penn State (15-7, 5-5) takes on No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday. These are the Lions247 score and bold predictions for the Big Ten matchup, which is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. As of...
EAST LANSING — As far as concession speeches go, Tom Izzo’s proclamation that he doesn’t know “if anybody's going to catch Purdue at all” for the Big Ten title is as easy as looking at the conference standings. It’s the muddled middle behind the Boilermakers that now matters most for Michigan State basketball. ...
Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team hosts Illinois on Thursday night for the only regular-season matchup of the year between the two programs. The Illini are 17-5 (7-4 Big Ten) and have already surpassed their combined win total from the last two seasons. They are led by a new coach, Shauna Green, who was hired after winning five Atlantic 10 titles in six seasons at Dayton.
An Ohio grand jury indicted Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills on charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday. He was ordered to appear in court Feb. 16, which would be four days after the Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Sills played in...
