Wisconsin State

Centre Daily

Bracketology: Indiana Continues To Rise, Big Ten Surrounds Bubble

Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away, and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is beginning to take shape. ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, where he projected the entire 68-team bracket. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams, headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Ten has a heavy presence on the bubble, with Maryland and Penn State barely in and Wisconsin and Ohio State just outside the field. The Big 12 is close behind the Big Ten with eight teams in the bracket.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

PREDICTIONS: Penn State hoops at No. 1 Purdue

Penn State (15-7, 5-5) takes on No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday. These are the Lions247 score and bold predictions for the Big Ten matchup, which is slated to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. As of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Purdue basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Wednesday

Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Leigha Brown and Michigan basketball to welcome improved Illini to Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team hosts Illinois on Thursday night for the only regular-season matchup of the year between the two programs. The Illini are 17-5 (7-4 Big Ten) and have already surpassed their combined win total from the last two seasons. They are led by a new coach, Shauna Green, who was hired after winning five Atlantic 10 titles in six seasons at Dayton.
ANN ARBOR, MI

