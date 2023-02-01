Penn State men’s basketball has had some struggles in Big Ten play away from the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, and on Wednesday the Nittany Lions will face their stiffest road test of the season. Penn State visits no. 1 Purdue on Wednesday evening for the second regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. Purdue has lost just one game this season, a road game at Rutgers, and the Boilermakers took the first matchup with the Nittany Lions in January. Purdue dug out of a first-half hole at the Palestra in Philadelphia to come back and top Penn State. Here...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO