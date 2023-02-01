Read full article on original website
Related
History repeats itself as Olton boys outlast New Deal basketball in one-point win
NEW DEAL — It's not very often the Olton and New Deals boys basketball teams square off. It's happened just three times over the last four seasons prior to Tuesday night. Two of those matchups have come in the playoffs. The last two before their District 4-2A encounter Tuesday went to overtime. All three were decided by one point. ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mohave Daily News
MHS routs LWHS on Senior Night
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School boys varsity soccer team celebrated its Senior Night on Wednesday with a 9-3 victory over Lee Williams High. The Thunderbirds advanced their 4A Grand Canyon region record to 4-1 and overall record to 6-4 — maintaining their No. 2 region standing and No. 14 4A conference ranking.
Comments / 0