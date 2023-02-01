ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67

Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
GREELEY, CO
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
PORTLAND, OR
Denver 134, Golden State 117

Percentages: FG .506, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Curry 5-10, DiVincenzo 4-5, Poole 4-8, Kuminga 2-2, Wiggins 2-3, Ja.Green 1-2, Jerome 1-6, Moody 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jerome 2, Ja.Green, Looney). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 6, DiVincenzo 3, Looney 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2,...
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance

Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
EUGENE, OR
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62

Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
WICHITA, KS
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA, CA
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73

Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
STOCKTON, CA
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69

MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
NASHVILLE, TN
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
DENVER, CO
Portland 80, San Diego 61

PORTLAND (12-13) Nduka 3-6 2-3 8, Sjolund 6-7 3-3 17, Wood 3-9 7-8 14, Gorosito 3-9 0-0 8, Robertson 6-11 3-4 19, Meadows 4-9 2-3 10, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Vucinic 2-3 0-1 4, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-22 80. SAN DIEGO (10-14) Earlington 7-10 5-9 20, McKinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105

Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76

OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
TEMPE, AZ
E. Washington 82, Sacramento St. 63

E. WASHINGTON (17-7) Allegri 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 3-6 5-5 12, Price 7-10 0-1 17, Davis 3-4 5-5 12, Venters 4-8 0-0 10, Coward 4-4 0-0 8, Stroud 2-2 0-0 4, Erikstrup 1-4 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 13-15 82. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-11) McRae 6-8 4-5 16,...
SACRAMENTO, CA

