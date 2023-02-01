Read full article on original website
Azuolas Tubelis (40 points) carries No. 5 Arizona past Oregon
Azuolas Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points as No. 5 Arizona avenged an earlier loss to Oregon with a 91-76
Struggling Colorado looking for answers vs. Cal
If history holds true, Colorado will come away with a win Thursday night against Cal when the teams meet in
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 69, NORTHERN COLORADO 67
Percentages: FG .448, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Johnson 2-5, Knecht 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Kountz 1-3, Creech 0-1, L.Reynolds 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hughes 2, Knecht 2). Turnovers: 11 (Knecht 4, Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz 2, Wisne). Steals: 3 (Wisne 2, Kountz).
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
Porterville Recorder
Denver 134, Golden State 117
Percentages: FG .506, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Curry 5-10, DiVincenzo 4-5, Poole 4-8, Kuminga 2-2, Wiggins 2-3, Ja.Green 1-2, Jerome 1-6, Moody 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jerome 2, Ja.Green, Looney). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 6, DiVincenzo 3, Looney 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
Porterville Recorder
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62
Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
Cambridge brothers lift Arizona St. past Oregon St. 68-57
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. and his brother, Devan, combined to score 32 points to help Arizona State complete a season sweep of Oregon State, posting a 68-57 win on Thursday night. The Sun Devils won at Corvallis, 74-69, but dropped four straight heading into the rematch...
Porterville Recorder
Walker's clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
Porterville Recorder
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69
MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
Porterville Recorder
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Porterville Recorder
Utah Tech Trailblazers face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on 3-game losing streak
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-7, 8-2 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech will try to end its three-game skid when the Trailblazers take on Southern Utah. The Trailblazers have gone 7-3 in home games. Utah Tech averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 80, San Diego 61
PORTLAND (12-13) Nduka 3-6 2-3 8, Sjolund 6-7 3-3 17, Wood 3-9 7-8 14, Gorosito 3-9 0-0 8, Robertson 6-11 3-4 19, Meadows 4-9 2-3 10, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Vucinic 2-3 0-1 4, Lemke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-22 80. SAN DIEGO (10-14) Earlington 7-10 5-9 20, McKinney...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Powell 4-8, Mann 2-2, George 2-5, Jackson 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-6, Leonard 1-6, Covington 0-1, Batum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Leonard 2, Jackson, Zubac). Turnovers: 7 (George 3, Jackson, Leonard, Mann, Zubac). Steals: 8 (George...
Porterville Recorder
No. 5 Arizona 91, Oregon 76
OREGON (13-10) Bittle 0-1 2-2 2, Dante 5-8 3-4 13, Couisnard 3-12 0-0 8, Richardson 7-10 5-5 22, Soares 5-8 2-3 13, Guerrier 0-5 2-2 2, Barthelemy 3-10 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 1-2 5, Rigsby 1-1 0-0 3, Wur 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 15-18 76. ARIZONA (20-3) A.Tubelis 16-21...
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 82, Sacramento St. 63
E. WASHINGTON (17-7) Allegri 7-10 3-4 17, Jones 3-6 5-5 12, Price 7-10 0-1 17, Davis 3-4 5-5 12, Venters 4-8 0-0 10, Coward 4-4 0-0 8, Stroud 2-2 0-0 4, Erikstrup 1-4 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-48 13-15 82. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-11) McRae 6-8 4-5 16,...
Strong second half sends Colorado past Cal
Tristan da Silva scored 17 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as Colorado beat Cal 59-46 in
