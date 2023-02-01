Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Daily
Season-high rebounding emblematic of Bufkin’s aggressive mindset against Northwestern
EVANSTON — Going into halftime with a one point lead, there wasn’t a lot to be impressed with on the stat sheet for the Michigan men’s basketball team. But among mediocracy, one statistic stood out:. A double digit figure next to ‘rebounds’ under sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin’s...
Michigan Daily
Brown’s lights-out performance leads Michigan past Illinois
Throughout the season, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s offensive attack has been anchored by the backcourt duo of sophomore guard Laila Phelia and fifth-year wing Leigha Brown. The two dynamic scorers have dictated the Wolverines’ success so far, driving their offense as leading scorers and facilitators.
Michigan Daily
Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer
For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
Michigan Daily
Wisconsin series provides opportunity for Michigan to continue momentum
Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford. Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big...
Michigan Daily
Runners shine in contrast with field performances at Lenny Lyles Invitational
Unlike Michigan’s Indoor Track Building, the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville doesn’t use bright colors. Both the infield and surrounding track are a monotone gray, mirroring the roof and lending a cold, industrial feel to the event. The royal blue that encloses the infield in Ann Arbor might have helped to distract fans from a mediocre field performance in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 21.
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
Michigan State football adds final piece to 2023 recruiting class
The Spartans added a 16th and final signee for the 2023 recruiting cycle on National Signing Day...
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10; Okemos enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Ann Arbor Huron jumps into the Top 10 while Grand Rapids Northview moves up to #7. One-loss Okemos joins the Top 20 and #4 Brother Rice is the only Catholic League team to have an undefeated week. In honor of STATE CHAMPS! 20th anniversary,...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Michigan Daily
First-generation U-M students gather for winter dinner
Conversation and laughter filled the Michigan League Ballroom Wednesday as more than 200 students settled in for the first-generation winter dinner. The First-Generation Student Program organized the dinner for undergraduate and graduate first-generation students at the University of Michigan. With approximately 4,000 first-generation students at the University, the program works...
wdet.org
A look at Michigan charter schools
Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
Michigan Daily
‘We want to achieve these goals together’: Santa Ono discusses on-campus housing, DEI and what he gets at Pizza House
The Michigan Daily sat down with University President Santa Ono Tuesday to discuss working with students and the expansion of both on-campus housing and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He also spoke about his favorite parts of Mosher-Jordan’s dining hall and his order at Pizza House. This interview has been...
Michigan Daily
Pass the MiC Podcast: Sit down with Groundcover News
This podcast episode is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
Michigan Daily
2022 Faculty Salary Disclosure Report finds salary increases up from 2021
The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Comments / 0