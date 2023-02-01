ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Daily

Brown’s lights-out performance leads Michigan past Illinois

Throughout the season, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s offensive attack has been anchored by the backcourt duo of sophomore guard Laila Phelia and fifth-year wing Leigha Brown. The two dynamic scorers have dictated the Wolverines’ success so far, driving their offense as leading scorers and facilitators.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer

For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wisconsin series provides opportunity for Michigan to continue momentum

Leaving its last matchup against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, the currently-ranked No. 6 Michigan hockey team was facing different circumstances. Looking to build momentum, the Wolverines left Madison with a perplexing split — one that they could afford. Wisconsin was, and currently is, the bottom-feeder of an elite Big...
MADISON, WI
Michigan Daily

Runners shine in contrast with field performances at Lenny Lyles Invitational

Unlike Michigan’s Indoor Track Building, the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville doesn’t use bright colors. Both the infield and surrounding track are a monotone gray, mirroring the roof and lending a cold, industrial feel to the event. The royal blue that encloses the infield in Ann Arbor might have helped to distract fans from a mediocre field performance in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Jan. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

First-generation U-M students gather for winter dinner

Conversation and laughter filled the Michigan League Ballroom Wednesday as more than 200 students settled in for the first-generation winter dinner. The First-Generation Student Program organized the dinner for undergraduate and graduate first-generation students at the University of Michigan. With approximately 4,000 first-generation students at the University, the program works...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

A look at Michigan charter schools

Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Pass the MiC Podcast: Sit down with Groundcover News

This podcast episode is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

2022 Faculty Salary Disclosure Report finds salary increases up from 2021

The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.
