This podcast episode is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. This episode of Pass the MiC is a special collaboration with Groundcover, a non-profit street newspaper! Executive Producers Aman and Eesha sit down with Groundcover Managing Director Lindsay Calka and a vendor who sells newspapers, James Tennant. We talk about what Groundcover is, their experiences with it and what homelessness looks like on campus, especially as it affects those at Groundcover.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO