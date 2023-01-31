Read full article on original website
miamihurricanes.com
W. Tennis Logs 7-0 Sweep over FGCU
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team downed FGCU, 7-0, Friday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. No. 16 Miami (3-1) rebounded from a narrow 4-3 setback Sunday afternoon against now-No. 14 Iowa State by turning in a dazzling performance against the Eagles, dropping just one set across the nine singles and doubles matches. In no other set did the Hurricanes lose even four games, as they posted their second shutout of 2023.
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Outlasts Clemson in Overtime
CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team outlasted the Clemson Tigers (13-11, 4-8 ACC) Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, recording a 69-66 overtime victory, its first overtime win since 2020. The game featured nine lead changes and six ties, but ultimately came down to a...
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Voted Coastal Division Favorites in ACC Preseason Poll
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team will begin the 2023 season as the favorite in the ACC Coastal Division, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Hurricanes received 10 votes to win the Coastal Division, tallying 93 total points. Virginia (75), North Carolina (72) Virginia...
miamihurricanes.com
Two Hurricanes Garner NCBWA Preseason All-America Honors
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters joined illustrious company and outfielder Ian Farrow accomplished a milestone for the first time in his career Thursday afternoon. Walters was tabbed a consensus Preseason All-American after collecting first-team distinction from the NCBWA, becoming just the fourth Hurricane to be...
miamihurricanes.com
W. Tennis Adds Feb. 11 Home Match vs. No. 20 Cal
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Thursday the addition of one match to the 2023 slate. No. 16 Miami (2-1) will host No. 20 Cal (2-1) in a top-20 showdown Feb. 11 at noon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. It will be the second top-25 matchup for the Hurricanes within their first five matches of the spring campaign.
miamihurricanes.com
Back on the Court
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Harlond Beverly was going about his game-day routine, somewhat oblivious of the date and its significance. He just knew the Hurricanes were facing Boston College that night and he had to be ready. Then, he was reminded of the challenge he’d faced just 365 days...
miamihurricanes.com
Eleven Cross Country Athletes Named Part of 2022 ACC-All Academic Team
CORAL GABLES Fla. – 11 University of Miami cross country team members have been named part of the ACC-All Academic team for 2022, the conference announced Thursday. The five female athletes and six male athletes from this past season’s cross country team named ACC-All Academic Honors are listed below with their respective areas of study…
