Pitt News

Pitt alumni reflect on finding success in arts and entertainment industry

When Ariana Starkman was an undergrad at Pitt, she couldn’t find a major that encompassed all of her passions, so she invented her own, called theater and social change. The self-composed major encompassed classes in dancing, acting, political science and history. It also included two semesters of study abroad at performing arts schools in Arezzo, Italy, and Moscow, Russia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Fresh Perspective | The importance of treating yourself

Every Thursday after my last class of the week ends at 2:15 p.m., I begin my walk home from Old Engineering Hall and stop on Forbes Avenue. I’ve started a new tradition for myself. After I finish all of my classes for the week, I find something on Forbes Avenue to treat myself to. Whether it is my go-to Chipotle order, a Dunkin iced coffee or a new makeup product I find at Rite Aid, I always find something that brings me joy, something to congratulate myself on making it through another week of classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report

UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “​​Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
PITTSBURGH, PA

