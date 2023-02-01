Every Thursday after my last class of the week ends at 2:15 p.m., I begin my walk home from Old Engineering Hall and stop on Forbes Avenue. I’ve started a new tradition for myself. After I finish all of my classes for the week, I find something on Forbes Avenue to treat myself to. Whether it is my go-to Chipotle order, a Dunkin iced coffee or a new makeup product I find at Rite Aid, I always find something that brings me joy, something to congratulate myself on making it through another week of classes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO