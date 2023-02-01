ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB beats No. 19 FAU, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines, Jordan “Jelly” Walker and UAB figured out a way to end the nation's longest winning streak. Gaines scored 21 points, Walker returned from an injury with 13 points and six assists and the Blazers ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night.
