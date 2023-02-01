KU basketball avenged its loss to K-State from exactly two weeks ago with a 90-78 win in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks fed off a raucous Allen Fieldhouse crowd for the entire game and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. The win also places KU tied for second in the conference standings. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and also added eight rebounds. Dajuan Harris tied his career-high with 18 points. Kevin McCullar tallied 16 points as well. KU’s bench also had a solid outing scoring 19 points, the most the bench has scored in conference play.

