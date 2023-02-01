Read full article on original website
Inside College Basketball: #7 Kansas State Falls Short to #8 Kansas
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts break down the twelve-point loss from the #7 Kansas State Wildcats to the #8 Kansas Jayhawks.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State earns Bedlam sweep with 71-61 win over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball went wire-to-wire again in a Bedlam beatdown as the Cowboys defeated rival Oklahoma, 71-61 on the road in Norman on Wednesday. Below is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma State 10, Oklahoma...
Three observations from KU’s 90-78 victory over Kansas State
KU basketball avenged its loss to K-State from exactly two weeks ago with a 90-78 win in Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks fed off a raucous Allen Fieldhouse crowd for the entire game and held a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half. The win also places KU tied for second in the conference standings. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and also added eight rebounds. Dajuan Harris tied his career-high with 18 points. Kevin McCullar tallied 16 points as well. KU’s bench also had a solid outing scoring 19 points, the most the bench has scored in conference play.
USC 80, WASHINGTON STATE 70
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Powell 3-4, Jakimovski 2-4, Rosario 1-2, Gueye 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Houinsou 0-1, Mullins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Gueye 5, Bamba 2, Houinsou, Mullins). Steals: 1 (Powell). Technical Fouls: Houinsou, 4:02 first. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN...
FINAL: Arizona 91, Oregon 76
* The refs tonight are Verne Harris, Gerry Pollard, and Shawn Lehigh. Harris was the ref for Arizona's games against Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon State. Pollard and Lehigh have yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Will Richardson started the game with a basket and Jermaine...
PORTLAND STATE 69, IDAHO 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2, R.Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones 2). Turnovers: 17 (Moffitt 6, Jones 3, Harge 2, R.Smith 2, T.Smith 2, Ford, Salih). Steals: 6 (Ford 4, R.Smith 2).
EASTERN WASHINGTON 82, SACRAMENTO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .646, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Price 3-6, Venters 2-4, Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Allegri 0-2, Erikstrup 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coward, Davis, Price). Turnovers: 6 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Stroud, Venters). Steals: 7 (Venters 3, Price 2, Allegri, Jones). Technical...
PORTLAND 80, SAN DIEGO 61
Percentages: FG .491, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Robertson 4-7, Sjolund 2-3, Gorosito 2-7, Wood 1-7, Meadows 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nduka, Vucinic). Turnovers: 8 (Wood 3, Gorosito 2, Vucinic 2, Meadows). Steals: 8 (Nduka 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Wood). Technical Fouls:...
UC SANTA BARBARA 68, CAL POLY 62
Percentages: FG .478, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Franklin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Koroma). Turnovers: 11 (Stevenson 4, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Fleming, Koroma, Penn-Johnson). Steals: 4 (Fleming, Hunter, Koroma, Stevenson). Technical Fouls:...
PACIFIC 81, PEPPERDINE 73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Mitchell 4-7, Porter 2-5, Moore 0-1, Lewis 0-5, Mallette 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Basham, Gassama, Lewis, Pitre, Porter). Turnovers: 16 (Lewis 4, Moore 3, Pitre 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Mallette, Porter). Steals: 2 (Lewis,...
Missouri 86, Vanderbilt 69
MISSOURI (15-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Hansen 4-8, Frank 3-7, Judd 2-4, Smith 2-2, Troup 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Judd 2) Turnovers: 15 (Judd 4, Smith 3, Dembele 2, Team 2, Frank 1, S.Linthacum 1, Gilbert 1, Kroenke 1) Steals: 4 (Frank 3, Dembele 1)
Cleveland and the Florida State Seminoles take on conference foe Louisville
Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams. The Cardinals have gone 3-10 at home. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okorafor averaging 2.0. The...
NO. 12 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Stewart 3-6, Podziemski 3-8, Justice 2-8, Braun 0-1, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bediako, Justice). Turnovers: 9 (Stewart 3, Bediako 2, Akametu, Holt, Knapper, Podziemski). Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Braun, Justice, Podziemski). Technical Fouls: None.
Live updates: WVU vs. TCU
West Virginia looks to turn back the clock to the 2020-21 in tonight's 9 o'clock ESPNU game against No. 15 TCU. The Mountaineers ended a 12-game, 100-week losing streak in Big 12 road games with last week's game at Texas Tech. A win tonight, which would be just the second in six games at Schollmaier Arena, would be the first winning streak in conference road games since the 2020-21 season. That was also the last time WVU swept a conference team in the season.
Oregon visits Arizona State following Richardson's 22-point performance
Oregon Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon's 91-76 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 9-3 in home games. Arizona State is eighth in the...
REPORT: Texas and Oklahoma not Expected to Join SEC in 2024
According to reports, Texas and Oklahoma are no longer expected to switch from the BIG12 to the SEC a year early and are now expected to join their new conference in 2025. There were talks of the Sooners and Longhorns getting to make the switch a year early, but those efforts have now stalled ...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Short-handed TCU basketball takes care of West Virginia at home
It's a mantra that has started gaining momentum surrounding TCU Athletics this year, charged by star athletes on campus like TCU football's Tre Tomlinson and TCU basketball's Mike Miles. Well, the new nickname was both literal and figurative for TCU hoops on Tuesday night, as they took down West Virginia...
