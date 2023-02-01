Read full article on original website
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 31
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. GIRLS BASKETBALL New Bedford 47, Falmouth 44 With their fourth straight win, the Whalers punched...
Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
Sports scores, highlights: Somerset hockey winning streak ends, Durfee girls top Attleboro
The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Wednesday local high school action: Boys Ice hockey: Somerset Berkley vs. Dartmouth ...
Bishop Hendricken wins big against Westerly
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The "High School Hoops" crew travelled to Warwick Tuesday night as Bishop Hendricken took on Westerly. The Hendricken Hawks took the win against the Bulldogs with a final score of 82-33. You can also catch up on our previous "High School Hoops" featured games.
Radnor Sports Roundup 22-23: Edition #8
As a senior, I can say the second semester brings a lot of new excitement—no more midterms, a momentary relaxation on schoolwork, and the promise of warmer weather soon. Yet the freezing temperature outside reminds us that the winter sports season is far from over; it’s just gaining momentum. We have teams celebrating their seniors, preparing for playoffs, and even traveling the country. This Groundhog Day, I’m promising you at least two more weeks of captivating winter sports action. As always, the Roundup delivers!
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Four different players score as Middleboro boys hockey edges Abington
Connor McNaughton, Nolan Kaiser, Brayden Fernald and Sam Steinman scored Wednesday night to lift the Middleboro boys hockey team to a 4-3 win over South Shore League rival Abington. The Sachems improved to 4-9-1. Jake Quinn scored twice for the Green Wave (5-9), and Evan St. Martin had 3 assists....
