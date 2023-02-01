ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Colin Woodring scored 15 points as Bridgewater-Raritan defeated Johnson, 67-54, in Bridgewater. Johnny Magner had 14 points and Brody Nussman added 10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-13), which used an 18-5 third quarter to seize control. Thomas Woods paced Johnson (8-12) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Costa added 12 points.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Turnto10.com

Bishop Hendricken wins big against Westerly

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The "High School Hoops" crew travelled to Warwick Tuesday night as Bishop Hendricken took on Westerly. The Hendricken Hawks took the win against the Bulldogs with a final score of 82-33. You can also catch up on our previous "High School Hoops" featured games.
WARWICK, RI
radnorite.com

Radnor Sports Roundup 22-23: Edition #8

As a senior, I can say the second semester brings a lot of new excitement—no more midterms, a momentary relaxation on schoolwork, and the promise of warmer weather soon. Yet the freezing temperature outside reminds us that the winter sports season is far from over; it’s just gaining momentum. We have teams celebrating their seniors, preparing for playoffs, and even traveling the country. This Groundhog Day, I’m promising you at least two more weeks of captivating winter sports action. As always, the Roundup delivers!
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy