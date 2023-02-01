Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
iBerkshires.com
Lesure Leads Hoosac Valley Past Monson
MONSON, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored 15 points Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 47-40 win over Monson. Taylor Garabedian scored 14, and Gabby Billetz scored 10 for the Hurricanes. Billetz scored five points, including 3-for-4 shooting at the foul line, in the fourth...
iBerkshires.com
Hudson's 18 Lift Taconic to Road Win
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Alex Hudson scored 18 points Thursday to lead the Taconic girls basketball team to a 44-29 win over West Springfield. Hudson knocked down five 3-pointers, including four triples in the first half. Brenna McNeice scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out three assists.
iBerkshires.com
County Nordic League Competes at Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys cross country ski team Wednesday placed eight racers in the top 10 to dominate its first home race of the year. The Mounties’ girls also earned a first-place finish after joining the boys in sweeping the top-three podium spots. In the...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Down Mount Anthony
DALTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin scored 33 points Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 90-58 win over Mount Anthony. Twelve of his points came in the first quarter, when Wahconah jumped out to a 29-16 lead. Brody Calvert scored 25 for Wahconah, which got 12...
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Boys Hold Off Mount Everett Surge
LUDLOW, Mass. -- The Mount Everett boys basketball team Tuesday shook off some early doldrums but could not entirely shake the Ludlow Lions in a 38-36 loss. Ludlow jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and led, 24-9, at half-time before the Eagles were able to come back.
iBerkshires.com
Drury Boys Win at Lee
LEE, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte and Amont David each recorded a double-double Wednesday to lead the Drury boys basketball team to a 70-48 win over Lee. Guillotte scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. David was right behind him with 18 points and 12 boards. Steven Cornell, Darien Vidal...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Girls Earn Win on Road
ATHOL, Mass. – Macey Tatro scored 14 points Wednesday to lead the McCann Tech girls basketball team to a 39-19 win over Athol. Hannah Boisvert scored 10 points as the Hornets won for the first time since Dec. 13. “The girls played well tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Basketball Sets 10th Annual Military Appreciation Night
The Lenox Millionaires Boys basketball team will be honoring our military personnel at our home game versus the Lee High Wildcats on Monday February 6th, 2023 beginning with the Junior Varsity game at 5:30pm. Any veteran or active member of our military will be our guest on this evening. The Lenox VFW will be presenting our colors. Please come and join us as we honor our heroes.
iBerkshires.com
Pope Francis Girls Survive Back-and-Forth Battle with McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 12 points, and the Pope Francis girls basketball team outscored McCann Tech, 22-15, in the fourth quarter to earn a 50-46 win on Tuesday night. “The girls played an amazing game tonight,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said. “This was a game...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Youth Basketball to Unveil Mural at Armory on Saturday
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Anyone who has attended a basketball game at the Armory knows that the facility's limited spectator areas can get crowded pretty fast. But a handful of outstanding fans now have a permanent seat to watch the action. On Saturday at noon, North Adams Youth Basketball...
iBerkshires.com
Guillotte, David Lead Drury Past Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. -- Louis Guillotte scored 29 points Monday to lead the Drury boys basketball team in a 67-64 win over Greenfield. Guillotte and Amont David each notched a double-double as the Blue Devils won their second straight. Guillotte pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his offense. David finished...
iBerkshires.com
New Lebanon Seniors Go Out with Dual Win
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – Alex Sotek won two events in her last home meet for the New Lebanon/Berlin swim team Tuesday as it beat Hudson, 73-17, in a coed meet. Sotek won the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 4.63 seconds and took an uncontested win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall in 1:03.69.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Committee Votes Taconic All-Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In a historic move fueled by the growing demand for skilled tradespeople and the evolution of career technical education, the School Committee has decided that Taconic is a solely vocational school. On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to start the school's transition to all vocational, only...
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
iBerkshires.com
St. Stans Quarter 2 Honor Roll
ADAMS, Mass. — St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams has announced its Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2022-2023 academic year. A student merits High Honors for an average of 93 or higher. A student merits Honors for an average between 85 and 92.9. 8th Grade.
fbschedules.com
UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule
The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Alters Days and Hours for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In the wake of a significant reduction in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Berkshire Health Systems has adjusted its availability for its vaccine centers in Pittsfield and North Adams. Effective on Monday, Feb. 6, COVID vaccination will be available only two days per week in Pittsfield...
iBerkshires.com
BCC '40 Under Forty' Awards to Resume Spring Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced it will host its 40 Under Forty awards in March 2024. The hiatus in 2023 will allow the event to get back on track after its annual springtime schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the...
Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts
Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of an arctic blast that's bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero.
Will Watson III signs agreement with sports marketing agency to manage NIL opportunities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III has signed an agreement with Triumph, a sports marketing agency, to assist him in managing his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights, per a release from the agency.
