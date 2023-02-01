ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Porterville Recorder

Battle leads Montana State against Northern Colorado after 21-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (7-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (16-8, 9-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Raequan Battle scored 21 points in Montana State's 69-68 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Bobcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Montana State...
BOZEMAN, MT
Porterville Recorder

Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA

