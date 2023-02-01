ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

No. 16 Duke Welcomes Pitt to Cameron for Midweek ACC Contest

Looking to bounce back from Sunday's setback at Florida State, Duke returns to Durham for a brief pit stop, tipping off the month of February with a midweek contest against Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., live on ACC Network. Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the action...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels toward Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason, Jeff’s younger brother, played at North Carolina from 1998 to 2002. Jason is an assistant coach on Jeff’s Pitt staff.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

