Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels toward Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason, Jeff’s younger brother, played at North Carolina from 1998 to 2002. Jason is an assistant coach on Jeff’s Pitt staff.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO