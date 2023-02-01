ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024

Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Florida upends No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 behind Colin Castleton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 on Wednesday night. The Volunteers, playing with their highest ranking in four years, lost for the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State

Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy