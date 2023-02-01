Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Wisconsin fends off undisciplined Ohio State
Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Chucky Hepburn added 15 as Wisconsin held off a furious rally by Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
No. 21 Indiana will be without Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb at Maryland
Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo is out tonight for No. 21 IU’s Big Ten road game at Maryland. The Hoosiers and the Terrapins play at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. A 6-foot-6 athletic forward, Geronimo is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Geronimo is playing 14.8 minutes...
No. 14 Marquette outlasts Villanova, stays in first place
Tyler Kolek had 20 points and Kam Jones added 18 as No. 14 Marquette retained a share of the Big
NBC Sports
Florida upends No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 behind Colin Castleton
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 on Wednesday night. The Volunteers, playing with their highest ranking in four years, lost for the...
Preview: Wisconsin at Ohio State
Getting four days off, Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) looks to shake off a slump as they travel to Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday. The Badgers have dropped six of their last seven games after beginning the season 11-2. UW is coming off a 61-51 home loss to Illinois on Saturday, their worst offensive performance of the season.
Rutgers scores 56 in second half to rout Minnesota
Cam Spencer led a high-powered attack with 17 points and Rutgers used a lopsided second half to run away from
Michigan sweeps Northwestern with second-half surge
Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 68-51 road win over Northwestern on Thursday and a sweep
College Basketball Odds: Indiana vs. Maryland prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/31/2023
ESPN 2 will feature a hotly-contested matchup in the Big 10 Conference on Tuesday night. The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers (15-6) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (14-7) in a game that will alter the course of the conference standings. You want want to miss this, so check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana-Maryland prediction and pick.
For Rutgers, defense the key against Minnesota
After an uncharacteristic loss, Rutgers will aim to get its defense back on track by taking on last-place Minnesota in
