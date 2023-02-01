Read full article on original website
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 31
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. GIRLS BASKETBALL New Bedford 47, Falmouth 44 With their fourth straight win, the Whalers punched...
Vermont H.S. scores for Feb. 2: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ...
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
Despite loss to Middleboro, New Bedford boys are on the brink on making the playoffs
NEW BEDFORD — The number 2 has been on the mind of Craig Baptista for a while. That’s how many games New Bedford High boys basketball won in the 2021-22 season. “Being 2-18 (last year), no one wants to do that again,” said the junior guard. “We came in during the offseason workouts with...
