Evansville Purple Aces (4-20, 0-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-15, 1-12 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Trevante Anderson scored 29 points in UIC's 68-62 overtime loss to the Illinois State Redbirds. The Flames are 5-6 in home games. UIC is eighth in the MVC scoring...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO