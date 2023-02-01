ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
EW.com

Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing

Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
People

All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show

NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Outsider.com

‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Gears Up for Next Taylor Sheridan Project ‘Lioness’ in Awesome Pic

With 1883 in the rearview, Yellowstone on a months-long hiatus, and 1923 scheduled to return for its midseason premiere on Sunday, February 5th, fans of the series creator Taylor Sheridan are looking ahead to the release of his next big project. And they’re not the only ones. LaMonica Garrett, known for his role as Thomas in Yellowstone‘s original prequel 1883, is gearing up for the release of Sheridan’s next new project, Lioness, in an awesome new pic. Check it out.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
ComicBook

Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo

Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy