With 1883 in the rearview, Yellowstone on a months-long hiatus, and 1923 scheduled to return for its midseason premiere on Sunday, February 5th, fans of the series creator Taylor Sheridan are looking ahead to the release of his next big project. And they’re not the only ones. LaMonica Garrett, known for his role as Thomas in Yellowstone‘s original prequel 1883, is gearing up for the release of Sheridan’s next new project, Lioness, in an awesome new pic. Check it out.

2 DAYS AGO