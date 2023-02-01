Read full article on original website
Family reflects on life of Bridgeport woman who died of overdose
Sade Billie's family says they want to share their story to encourage people who are struggling with addiction — and their families — to get professional help.
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Couple died of apparent murder-suicide in Bethel: Medical Examiner
BETHEL, Conn. — Bethel police are investigating what the medical examiner has determined to be an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday. They initially got a call from someone who said they heard yelling on the street. When police got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'
FBI accepting applications for student law enforcement camp
Thirty selected students throughout Connecticut will participate in a week-long overnight camp chaperoned by law enforcement and FBI employees.
Police: Teen girls charged after Hamden High School fight
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer recovered a stun gun following a fight Tuesday between two girls at Hamden High School, according to police. The officer was made aware at about 11 a.m. that two girls were arguing, according to police. The officer then took the stun gun, which looked like a cell […]
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden
Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
'Gentle giant' | East Hartford man killed in hit and run remembered by family and friends
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The friends and family of an East Hartford man who was killed in a hit-and-run held a vigil for him Wednesday evening at the site of the crash. "George Tetteh-Quarshie was a brave man. Very brave, very courageous, always ambitious," said Joyce Addo of Windsor.
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Word On Beers Street: That’s The Drill
Eugene J. Foreman Jr. looked surprisingly calm with his walkie-talkie out on the Beers Street sidewalk outside Augusta Lewis Troup School as a siren sounded and kids poured out of the building. “Fire emergency,” intoned a voice on a loudspeaker. “It’s our monthly fire drill,” Foreman, Troup’s principal, explained...
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Criminal cases against 4 former Plymouth schools employees dismissed
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Four former employees of Plymouth Public Schools arrested in connection with teacher’s sexual abuse case had their criminal cases dismissed, the district’s superintendent confirmed. Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to the school community to provide an update on the case against former fourth...
Manchester female firefighters make fire department history
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It hadn’t happened in over 125 years, until last Sunday, that’s when three female firefighters in the Manchester Fire Department became part of the same engine company on the same shift. "It’s really exciting, it shows progress, it’s something to celebrate and we are...
Bridgeport homeless shelters prepare for frigid weekend
With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits, the Bridgeport YMCA is preparing to see new faces this weekend.
Increased police presence after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found inside a restroom stall at North Haven High School on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was brought to the attention of the school resource officer at the high. Detectives are working with the Board of Education to investigate. […]
Fire in bathroom under investigation at New Haven magnet school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire at a New Haven magnet school is under investigation on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Metropolitan Business Academy on Water Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. All the students evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was...
