West Hartford, CT

FOX 61

Couple died of apparent murder-suicide in Bethel: Medical Examiner

BETHEL, Conn. — Bethel police are investigating what the medical examiner has determined to be an apparent murder-suicide. Police responded to a home on Reservoir St. just before midnight on Tuesday. They initially got a call from someone who said they heard yelling on the street. When police got there, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

Police: Teen girls charged after Hamden High School fight

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer recovered a stun gun following a fight Tuesday between two girls at Hamden High School, according to police. The officer was made aware at about 11 a.m. that two girls were arguing, according to police. The officer then took the stun gun, which looked like a cell […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Updated: 6 hours ago. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
HAMDEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

DNA sample secured from accused baby killer

WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Boston

‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Beers Street: That’s The Drill

Eugene J. Foreman Jr. looked surprisingly calm with his walkie-talkie out on the Beers Street sidewalk outside Augusta Lewis Troup School as a siren sounded and kids poured out of the building. “Fire emergency,” intoned a voice on a loudspeaker. “It’s our monthly fire drill,” Foreman, Troup’s principal, explained...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
Eyewitness News

Criminal cases against 4 former Plymouth schools employees dismissed

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Four former employees of Plymouth Public Schools arrested in connection with teacher’s sexual abuse case had their criminal cases dismissed, the district’s superintendent confirmed. Superintendent Brian Falcone sent a letter to the school community to provide an update on the case against former fourth...
PLYMOUTH, CT
FOX 61

Manchester female firefighters make fire department history

MANCHESTER, Conn. — It hadn’t happened in over 125 years, until last Sunday, that’s when three female firefighters in the Manchester Fire Department became part of the same engine company on the same shift. "It’s really exciting, it shows progress, it’s something to celebrate and we are...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

