Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a West Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm. Shoppers were welcomed back to the store Thursday morning at 10...
Man with rifle, 13 loaded magazines fatally shot by police at Target
A man carrying a rifle and 13 rounds of ammunition opened fire at a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday before being killed by police.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
WOWT
Omaha Police release bodycam photos from fatal shooting at storage facility
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
KETV.com
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
WOWT
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
WOWT
Chaplain programs available for police, families after officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most never discharge their firearm in the line of duty. But Jeff Kaiser says those who have chosen to walk in the profession of law enforcement must prepare for the harsh reality. So for starters, his job is to make sure an officer involved in a...
WOWT
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights."
WOWT
Omaha Police: Officer shot active shooter at Target
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music.
WOWT
OPD Chief: "This is what you want" in active shooter response
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night.
KETV.com
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
WOWT
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WOWT
West Omaha Target store reopens; Mayor Stothert speaks on shootings this week
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's attorney was sanctioned today over statements he made that went against a judge's orders. In the latest COVID update from Douglas County Health, numbers continue to trend in the right direction. UNL economist: Nebraska will likely face a recession this year. Updated: 1 hour ago.
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night.
WOWT
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
