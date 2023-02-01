ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 8 hours...
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
Omaha Police: Officer shot active shooter at Target

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Updated: 21 minutes ago.
OPD Chief: "This is what you want" in active shooter response

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 50 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
West Omaha Target store reopens; Mayor Stothert speaks on shootings this week

Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's attorney was sanctioned today over statements he made that went against a judge's orders. In the latest COVID update from Douglas County Health, numbers continue to trend in the right direction. UNL economist: Nebraska will likely face a recession this year. Updated: 1 hour ago. An...
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified

The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
