Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
LeBlond's Lane Harshman signs NLI for Dakota Wesleyan football Thursday
Bishop LeBlond senior Lane Harshman helped put Golden Eagle football on a strong path forward in 2022 along with a class of eight other seniors. Harshman's contributions were enough to earn him an offer from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. Harshman signed his NLI for DWU on Thursday.
Missouri Western baseball coach Buzz Verduzco retiring at end of 2023 season
Missouri Western athletic director Andy Carter announced Tuesday that Buzz Verduzco, the head coach of Missouri Western Baseball since 2000, will retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Just the second head coach in the history of Missouri Western Baseball, Verduzco enters his final season with a career record...
kq2.com
$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph. According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations...
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
St. Joseph weighing options on replacing Aquatic Park pool
City officials are currently seeking options of how to renovate and remodel the currently closed lap pool at the aquatic park in St. Joseph. Originally, the city designated eight million dollars of capital improvement money towards the project. City Manager Bryan Carter says though the city began to consider the...
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident
HARRISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Wednesday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Windstar driven by Kayla A. Drumheller, 30, Lamoni, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just south of the Iowa state line. The van traveled off...
Kansas woman injured after car strikes pile of asphalt, dirt
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by Teena R. Hines, 56, Shawnee, Kansas, was westbound on Old Route 190 three miles west of Chillicothe. The car struck a pile...
Missouri man injured after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Toyota Corolla driven by Nicholas D. Austin, 49, Altamont, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile west of Stewartsville. The car traveled off the road into...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Driver killed in rollover crash near Kearney
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly rollover truck crash near Kearney that killed the driver.
