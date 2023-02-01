ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph. According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations...
KICK AM 1530

12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri

Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney

KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KEARNEY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Driver hospitalized after van rollover accident

HARRISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Wednesday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Windstar driven by Kayla A. Drumheller, 30, Lamoni, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 just south of the Iowa state line. The van traveled off...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after car overturns

DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Toyota Corolla driven by Nicholas D. Austin, 49, Altamont, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile west of Stewartsville. The car traveled off the road into...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy