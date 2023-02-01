Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
fox42kptm.com
Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant.
WOWT
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights"
klkntv.com
Hearing on proposed abortion ban draws hundreds to Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on a proposed abortion ban. Hundreds of Nebraskans flooded the halls. A member of the Legislature staff said the turnout for the hearing was the most...
WOWT
Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to ease financial burden for abuse victims
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
norfolkneradio.com
Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
hppr.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A Nebraska lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature weighs proposal to limit growth in schools’ property tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bill before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee would limit the money school districts receive from property taxes. Sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, LB 589 would cap the annual increase in a district’s property tax revenue at 3%. “We continue to have a property...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
WOWT
Thursday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Wastewater data indicates increasing cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa governors sign joint letter in opposition to new WOTUS rule
waynedailynews.com
Governor Pillen Signs Letter Condemning New WOTUS Rule
