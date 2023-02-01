ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

fox42kptm.com

Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
WOWT

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights"

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln.
WOWT

Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to ease financial burden for abuse victims

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. Council Bluffs nonprofit turns historic building into senior living space. One of Council Bluffs' oldest buildings has been converted into a senior living space. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
norfolkneradio.com

Pillen: No quid pro quo with appointment of Senator Ricketts

LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen held his first monthly radio call-in show on Monday, and one caller asked if there was any quid pro quo between Pillen and former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The caller stated that many in Nebraska feel the reason Ricketts was appointed to the open Nebraska...
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
WOWT

'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
waynedailynews.com

Governor Pillen Signs Letter Condemning New WOTUS Rule

LINCOLN – On January 30, Nebraska governor Jim Pillen joined two dozen governors from across the nation in defending water rights and access for farmers, ranchers, developers, businesses and landowners. The governors are requesting that President Joe Biden delay the new rule defining the Waters of the United States...
