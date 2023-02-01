Read full article on original website
WOWT
Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify
A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in Lincoln.
WOWT
Public debate on six-week abortion ban
A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in Lincoln. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban
The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant.
WOWT
LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members
Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council.
WOWT
Dozens flock to Nebraska Capitol for Parental Bill of Rights legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For hours Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Legislature’s Education committee heard testimony from community members from across the state on LB374 - a bill that aims for school transparency and seeks to create a ‘parental bill of rights.’. Parents, grandparents, students, educators, and more poured...
WOWT
New round of emergency rental assistance coming
The City of Omaha has approved another round
WOWT
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance
Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify.
klkntv.com
Hearing on proposed abortion ban draws hundreds to Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The two sides of the abortion debate clashed at the State Capitol on Wednesday as a committee heard testimony on a proposed abortion ban. Hundreds of Nebraskans flooded the halls. A member of the Legislature staff said the turnout for the hearing was the most...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
hppr.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A Nebraska lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
WOWT
Politicians disagree over COVID relief spending as Omaha accepts millions more
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “One of the things we should do is we should end letting money go out the door that was tied to the pandemic that is now essentially over,” said Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida. That was the tune of the House Committee...
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A state senator from Omaha has introduced a bill that would keep abuse victims’ medical debt from being sent to collections agencies. “These are people who are in acute stages of trauma,” said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who introduced LB315 last month. We know that sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse is underreported. One thing that we want to ensure is that folks in these situations are able to have as minimal barriers to receiving support as possible.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature weighs proposal to limit growth in schools’ property tax revenue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bill before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee would limit the money school districts receive from property taxes. Sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese, LB 589 would cap the annual increase in a district’s property tax revenue at 3%. “We continue to have a property...
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights."
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers paid family and medical leave proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s a new effort in the Legislature to mandate paid family and medical leave in Nebraska. “Family medical leave is a tool to recruit workers with young families,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the bill. Under the Paid Family and...
