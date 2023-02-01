ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM UTC. A public hearing was held today on a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Public debate on six-week abortion ban

Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in Lincoln. Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New round of emergency rental assistance coming

Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Omaha has approved another round...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance

Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A state senator from Omaha has introduced a bill that would keep abuse victims’ medical debt from being sent to collections agencies. “These are people who are in acute stages of trauma,” said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who introduced LB315 last month. We know that sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse is underreported. One thing that we want to ensure is that folks in these situations are able to have as minimal barriers to receiving support as possible.”
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade

LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE

