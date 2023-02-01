ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

CBS Boston

Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter helps save hockey player in cardiac arrest

HUDSON, N.H. – A Chelmsford firefighter is being lauded for his quick actions that helped save a life after a player collapsed during a hockey game.Hudson, New Hampshire Fire Cpt. Kevin Grebinar said that Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing in game at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Sunday when another player suffered cardiac arrest.Abbott and other players on the ice immediately performed CPR. The group also used an on-site defibrillator unit to help restore the man's heart rhythm.By the time firefighters arrived, the player was conscious and alert."Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man," Grebinar wrote in a letter to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care."
CHELMSFORD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

NH National Guard Troops Home From Deployment

Over one-hundred members of the New Hampshire National Guard are home after a nine-month deployment. They were greeted yesterday by family and friends at the Manchester Armory. The troops left last spring for field artillery duty in the Middle East.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA

NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Dick Phelan to serve as Grand Marshal for 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

MANCHESTER, NH – The St. Patrick’s Parade committee has announced that Richard “Dick” Phelan has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 26th annual Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade, which will be held on Sunday, March 26. Each year, the parade names a Grand Marshal who is of Irish heritage and Catholic faith, who has contributed to the betterment of the greater Manchester area.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Child suffers head injury after fall from third-floor window

MANCHESTER, NH – A 5-year-old was airlifted to a Boston hospital for head trauma after falling from a third-floor window. At approximately 2:26 p.m. on Jan 31, Engine 11 and ALS 4 were dispatched to the rear of 1426 Elm St. for a child who had fallen from a third-story window.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM

Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH

