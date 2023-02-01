Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Timothy Allen Pouliot, 24: Beloved son, father, Central grad, ‘radiated positivity’
Born in Manchester on April 22, 1998, he was the son of Alan R. and Michelle S. (Bilodeau) Pouliot. He was a graduate of Central High School and worked as an installer with Creative Vision Flooring for the past 10 years. Timmy’s passion was taekwondo since he was in high...
Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter helps save hockey player in cardiac arrest
HUDSON, N.H. – A Chelmsford firefighter is being lauded for his quick actions that helped save a life after a player collapsed during a hockey game.Hudson, New Hampshire Fire Cpt. Kevin Grebinar said that Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing in game at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Sunday when another player suffered cardiac arrest.Abbott and other players on the ice immediately performed CPR. The group also used an on-site defibrillator unit to help restore the man's heart rhythm.By the time firefighters arrived, the player was conscious and alert."Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man," Grebinar wrote in a letter to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care."
thepulseofnh.com
NH National Guard Troops Home From Deployment
Over one-hundred members of the New Hampshire National Guard are home after a nine-month deployment. They were greeted yesterday by family and friends at the Manchester Armory. The troops left last spring for field artillery duty in the Middle East.
WCVB
ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA
NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
manchesterinklink.com
Dick Phelan to serve as Grand Marshal for 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade
MANCHESTER, NH – The St. Patrick’s Parade committee has announced that Richard “Dick” Phelan has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 26th annual Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade, which will be held on Sunday, March 26. Each year, the parade names a Grand Marshal who is of Irish heritage and Catholic faith, who has contributed to the betterment of the greater Manchester area.
AMAZING VIDEO: Lawrence Man Runs Across Four Lanes of Traffic to Help Driver on I-93
The adventures continue on the New England roadways. But unlike some other recent incidents that involved negligence or recklessness, the most recent “you gotta see this” moment involved a stranger helping another in need. A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts, sprinted across four lanes of traffic on Interstate 93...
manchesterinklink.com
Child suffers head injury after fall from third-floor window
MANCHESTER, NH – A 5-year-old was airlifted to a Boston hospital for head trauma after falling from a third-floor window. At approximately 2:26 p.m. on Jan 31, Engine 11 and ALS 4 were dispatched to the rear of 1426 Elm St. for a child who had fallen from a third-story window.
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This Is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
Radio Ink
Bertrand Signs Extension with WBZ-FM
Marc “Beetle” Bertrand has signed an extension of his contract with Beasley Media Group and its Boston-area sports broadcaster WBZ-FM (98.5 FM, The Sports Hub). The deal will see Bertrand stay at the station for another few years, where he currently hosts the popular Zolak & Bertrand show during the midday time slot.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
manchesterinklink.com
Cat Alley Cafe now offering Sunday ‘Sketch & Sip’ brunch to beat the winter doldrums
MANCHESTER, NH – There’s something new brewing this weekend at Cat Alley Cafe, and it’s not just coffee: Sketch & Sip Sundays are now a thing – an art-builds-community thing that Cat Alley Cafe owner Tom Puskarich is hoping will catch on. He’s had 50 “community...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Lawrence man wins $1 million prize
A Lawrence man won a $1 million scratch ticket from a local meat market on Jan. 23, 2023. Carmelo Diaz Valentin won the “Millions” $30 instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Valentin said he bought his ticket at the Gigante Meat Market located at 139...
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
