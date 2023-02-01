HUDSON, N.H. – A Chelmsford firefighter is being lauded for his quick actions that helped save a life after a player collapsed during a hockey game.Hudson, New Hampshire Fire Cpt. Kevin Grebinar said that Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing in game at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Sunday when another player suffered cardiac arrest.Abbott and other players on the ice immediately performed CPR. The group also used an on-site defibrillator unit to help restore the man's heart rhythm.By the time firefighters arrived, the player was conscious and alert."Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man," Grebinar wrote in a letter to Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan. "Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care."

