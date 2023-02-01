ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
Water freezes in Middle School boiler system

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School is transitioning to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to a heating issue. A school press release says the building’s boiler pumps were not working properly during the recent cold snap, which led to water inside of the boilers to freeze.
Chris Stapleton announces concert tour stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Stapleton, who is slated to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next weekend, announced concert dates for his upcoming tour, including a summer stop in Omaha. The country music star will perform at the CHI Health Center arena on July 19 with special...
Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 7 hours...
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 8 hours...
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance

Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council...
