Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kios.org
Museum Dedicated To The Work of World Renowned Artist & Holocaust Survivor Samuel Bak Opens Tomorrow
Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center will open to the public for the first time on February 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Aksarben Village, near University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Scott Campus. The public opening is free and will also be held February 4,...
WOWT
Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
WOWT
Council Bluffs nonprofit turns historic building into senior living space
After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses,...
fox42kptm.com
CSM to look for different president after their pick takes different offer
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary is reopening their search for the eighth president of the university after their pick took an offer at her current institution, according to a press release from the college. “While this was unexpected, CSM is well positioned to expedite a...
News Channel Nebraska
Water freezes in Middle School boiler system
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School is transitioning to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to a heating issue. A school press release says the building’s boiler pumps were not working properly during the recent cold snap, which led to water inside of the boilers to freeze.
WOWT
Chris Stapleton announces concert tour stop in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Stapleton, who is slated to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next weekend, announced concert dates for his upcoming tour, including a summer stop in Omaha. The country music star will perform at the CHI Health Center arena on July 19 with special...
WOWT
Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 7 hours...
WOWT
Council Bluffs non-profit transforms historic building into new apartments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s often described as a crown jewel by the community. It is one of the oldest buildings located in downtown Council Bluffs, the Cohen building. It was built before the Civil War. It’s been a longtime retail space for sports breweries, florists and clothiers --...
WOWT
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
WOWT
“All smiles” for this year’s Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s all smiles this year for Shine the Light on Hunger. The campaign raised more than $3 million, more than quadrupling its goal. That translates to more than 12 million meals sent out this year. “The need is still out there, and this campaign, what...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members
Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
Officer hit by gunfire at Dino's Storage "doing well"
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 8 hours...
WOWT
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
WOWT
OPPD cutting down trees, causing controversy
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Council...
